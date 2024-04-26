Underrated MW2 AR is actually perfect sniper support in Warzone

There’s an Assault Rifle from Modern Warfare 2 that is incredibly viable as a sniper support option in Warzone and players need to stop sleeping on it.

Weapons from Modern Warfare 2 have had plenty of ups and downs in Modern Warfare 3, especially when it comes to Warzone. The older guns didn’t quite stack up at first and were deemed “unusable” by a lot of players.

That has changed over the last few updates, as fans of the battle royale have started returning to weapons like the TR-76 Geist, STB 556, and FTAC Recon, with their power now matching that of their counterparts from MW3.

There is also another coming to the fore as well, especially as a sniper support, and that’s the Kastov 545. Warzone guru WhosImmortal highlighted the AR in his April 24 video, stating that it’s an incredibly viable option right now.

“Yes, an MW2 is actually very good as sniper support here,” the YouTuber said, praising the Kastov’s aggressiveness. “It’s close-range and mid-range is incredibly, incredibly competitive across the board.”

WhosImmortal added that the rifle is “easy to use” anyway, so the build can focus on upping the range and bullet velocity, which is what the Kastov actually needs. “I really like the feel of this thing,” he concluded.

Muzzle : Casus Brake

: Casus Brake Barrel : Kastovia 406

: Kastovia 406 Underbarrel : FTAC SP-10 Angled grip

: FTAC SP-10 Angled grip Optic : JAK Glassless

: JAK Glassless Magazine: 60-round mag

The big knock on Modern Warfare 2 guns had been their visual clutter and recoil, but that has been cleaned up recently and players are finding them much more palatable, and the Kastov perfectly fits that.

As per WZRanked stats, the AR sits as the 100th most popular gun in Warzone, so it is very much being slept on.

Going back to the Kastov is an excellent option for anyone who has grown tired of the MCW and BP50 dominating the AR meta. So, give it a swing.