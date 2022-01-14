Best Type 11 Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The best Type 11 Warzone loadout comes packed with unlimited range, huge amounts of ammo, and solid damage. This makes it an interesting pick for those looking to for a successor to the Bren in Season 1 on Caldera.

Up to this point, the Type 11 has been living in the shadow of both the Bren and Warzone’s best Assault Rifles. Now that some major nerfs have arrived, this could be the moment that the former second-class LMG gets a moment in the sun.

Featuring one of the highest accuracy stats in the game, our pick for the best Type 11 loadout will get you into the action and shredding through the opposition regardless of how far away they are.

Best Type 11 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: Sakura 487mm Shrouded

Sakura 487mm Shrouded Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Warubachi Type 33

Warubachi Type 33 Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 90 Round Drum

6.5mm Sakura 90 Round Drum Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk: Brace

Brace Perk: Fully Loaded

The G16 2.5x scope is the most popular long-range scope choice on Type 11 but the M19 4.0x Flip could also work in its place. This is the part of the build that has the most flexibility, so choose whatever you’re comfortable with.

As for bullets, the Type 11 is all about long range, so Lengthened only makes the gun better at its biggest strength. The Warubacchi Type 33, m1941 Hand Stop, F8 Stabilizer, and the Sakura 487mm Shrouded barrel complement that by making it easier to hit your shots at long distances, and they ensure that you’re doing max damage when the shots land.

Next up, throw on the Fabric Grip to get your ADS speed up just a touch, and follow that with Brace and Fully Loaded perks to pad your accuracy and keep a good amount of ammo on hand from the jump.

Best Type 11 Warzone class: Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Stim

This class falls in line with the current Warzone trends. Both EOD and Amped keep you safe from any explosive blasts, while also giving increased speed when swapping to your secondary weapon. Ghost also helps keep you hidden from enemy squads.

Alternatively, you could replace Ghost with Overkill if you’re uncomfortable working with a floor-loot secondary, but you will be more exposed to enemy intel that way.

For your Lethal and Tactical slots respectively, a Throwing Knife and a Stim are the quickest ways to finish off opponents and get back into the fight as fast as possible.

How to unlock the Type 11 in Warzone

Unlocking the Type 11 in Warzone and Vanguard is a bit of a task. Players will need to reach level 37 before the LMG is available for use.

Your best bet for getting this done quickly is to play Vanguard public matches and pop some 2x XP tokens along the way.

Alternatives to the Type 11 in Warzone

If the Type 11 isn’t working out for you, then maybe give this MG42 loadout a try.

It provides the same high-powered damage potential but might feel better for players that are used to picking it up as ground loot.

That’s it for the best Type 11 class in Warzone Pacific! If you’re interested in seeing more of our Warzone content, check out some of these guides and lists below:

