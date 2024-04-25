Warzone is focusing on Rebirth Island at the expense of the game’s health

The latest update unveiling the Season 3 Reloaded changes spotlights multiple changes to Rebirth Island but lacks updates in other areas. If Warzone wants to have hype for the future, it can’t get stuck on this one map.

The rerelease of Rebirth Island was an exciting moment for Warzone, as it brought back a fan-favorite map and combined it with the updated mechanics of Modern Warfare 3. It was a play on nostalgia that worked.

Since the return of Rebirth Island, Warzone has been fixated on it, and the freshly revealed Season 3 Reloaded update details indicate that this trend could continue with the update’s launch.

Most of the content coming to Warzone is centered around Rebirth Island, with the new killstreak, event, and Field Upgrade only available on that map. The only other hint of updates outside Rebirth Island is a tease about bunkers in Urzikstan.

It’s a disappointing content plan that has some players feeling like Warzone, as a whole, is an afterthought from the devs.

There are three other maps in Warzone, and yet, Rebirth Island is getting all the love. It was logical for the start of Season 3 to focus on the new version’s launch. but to continue that with this midseason update? That’s too much, and players seem ready to move on.

The Warzone subreddit has expressed this sentiment, and it’s clear to see why: Rebirth Island’s compact size has led to its thorough exploration, leaving little left to uncover or explore. The community doesn’t want to be stuck on this small map to see the new additions.

Part of what made Warzone so spectacular when it first released in 2020 was the size of the matches. 150 players on a huge map made the entire thing feel epic, and when they did release some smaller maps, they served as great places to take a break now and then.

The game truly shines on its expansive maps, and confining everything to Rebirth Island risks dissatisfaction among players. They crave the grand scale and epic experiences offered by larger maps and rightfully expect fresh content in those environments as well.

Not to mention that the battle royale experience is not available on Rebirth Island; Resurgence is the only mode that can be played. Warzone is a battle royale at its heart and focusing solely on a side mode isn’t sustainable.

Neglecting other maps risks stagnation in the overall game experience. Without enticing updates, players may grow weary and eventually depart, posing a significant risk to player retention.

As Season 3 draws to a close, losing players is not the desired outcome. However, without updates to the larger maps, the risk of losing players increases.

This is far from a death sentence for Warzone, but it is frustrating to see such a small part of a much bigger game get all the love.