Best Warzone PPSh class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup - Dexerto

The PPSh is the latest gun to join the SMG class in Warzone Season 3, so find out which attachments you should be using to increase your kills in Verdansk.

Warzone’s big Season 3 update is finally here, which means players can finally get their hands on the PPSh. While the Season 3 update has given us a look at the new Verdansk map, added a fresh Battle Pass, and brought plenty of weapon balance changes – many CoD fans will be busy grinding out atta-chments for the three new guns.

Among the three new unlockable weapons is the PPSh. This iconic WWII SMG comes packed with a lightning-fast rate of fire and decent clip size, making it one of the game’s most anticipated weapons of the new season. Whether the PPSh has what it takes to overthrow the best MAC-10 loadout remains to be seen, but with the right attachments, it can absolutely melt opponents.

How to unlock the PPSh in Warzone

The PPSh is unlocked by reaching Tier 15 of the Season 3 Battle Pass. As both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War have synced progression, you’ll be able to easily unlock this Russian SMG in no time.

Of course, now you’ve got the weapon, you’ll need to kit it out with the best PPSh attachments to push it to its limits. Fortunately, we’ve got a PPSh loadout that will send your enemies back to the Gulag.

Best PPSh build for Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator

Barrel: 14.9″ Reinforced Heavy

Stock: Marathon Stock

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: 55 Rnd Drum

The PPSh’s vertical recoil can make this SMG pretty unwieldy if you don’t have the right attachments. That’s why we’ve utilized both the Spetsnaz Compensator and Spetsnaz Grip, which help to reduce the vertical kick and horizontal sway of the PPSh. These attachments are essential if you wish to avoid wrestling for control in close-quarter firefights.

Like most SMGs in Warzone, the PPSh struggles to kill any targets outside of close-quarter scenarios. Fortunately, the added 80% bullet velocity and 18% damage range from the 14.9″ Reinforced Heavy barrel alleviates this issue. While you won’t be sniping players from across the map, it will give you added damage needed to close out more distant kills.

Meanwhile, the Marathon Stock will speed up your sprint to fire time – meaning you’ll be able to remain highly mobile without having to sacrifice any kill potential. This is a great attachment for those that enjoy aggressively pushing their foes or going for those speedy flanks.

Lastly, the 55 Rnd Drum gives you plenty of ammunition to gun down multiple foes without having to constantly reload. The PPSh can quickly chew through rounds thanks to its high rate of fire, so having a decent mag size is a must for any kill-hungry player.

Best PPSh setup (Perks & equipment)

Perk 1: E.O.D .

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Secondary: CR-56 AMAX

CR-56 Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Just like most meta Warzone loadouts in Season 3, our PPSh class utilizes both EOD and Amped. Not only does this EOD help keep you safe from any explosive blasts, but Amped also enables you to quickly swap to your secondary weapon. After all, reloading mid-fight can often lead to some incredibly frustrating deaths.

Meanwhile, the Overkill perk enables the use of the extremely deadly AMAX loadout, which still remains one of the best Assault Rifles in Warzone Season3. While Overkill keeps you competitive across all engagement ranges, you’ll still want to pick up Ghost as soon as you can.

Lastly, both the Semtex and Heartbeat Sensor help track down nearby enemies and flush out pesky campers. Simply locate your target, throw in a Semtex, and rush in with your PPSh to claim another kill for your prize.

Alternative PPSh loadout

If you’re looking for an alternative loadout to the PPSh, check out our best MAC-10 loadout Warzone guide. This pint-sized SMG has dominated the competition since its release thanks to its high rate of fire, minimal recoil, incredible hipfire accuracy, and ludicrous close-quarters damage.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Warzone and Cold War Season 3 news and updates, then be sure to check out our Call of Duty hub.