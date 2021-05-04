Best Warzone AS VAL class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup - Dexerto

The Season 3 update has hit both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, bringing with it a host of exciting new content for players to sink their teeth into. Here, we break down the strongest AS VAL loadout you should be using.

Warzone’s Season 3 update is finally live and players have been busy getting to grips with the new map changes, fresh floor loot, and deadly battle pass weapons. One of the weapons that has come into contention is that of the AS VAL. This assault rifle boasts a blisteringly fast rate of fire and incredibly quick TTK, making it one of the most sought-after weapons this season.

Whether the AS VAL will replace the game’s deadly FARA and AK-47 loadouts remains to be seen, but for now, this weapon still packs a mighty punch. In order to help you get the most out of the AS VAL, we’ve put together the best loadout you can use to dominate your enemies in Warzone Season 3.

How to unlock the AS VAL in Warzone

Since the AS VAL Battle Pass has ended, you’ll need to do a challenge to unlock this AR in Season 3. If you’re looking to grab this lightning-fast AR as soon as possible, simply get 2 headshots using assault rifles in 5 different matches.

Like most Call of Duty challenges, it’s recommended that you hop over to the game’s standard multiplayer. If you don’t have Modern Warfare or Black Ops Cold War, then Plunder is your best bet. Consider hot dropping onto your targets and begin aiming for those all-important headshots.

Best AS VAL build for Warzone

Attachments

Barrel: VLK 200mm Osa

VLK 200mm Osa Laser: TAC Laser

TAC Laser Stock: VLK Streklok

VLK Streklok Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 30 Round Mags

Not only does the AS VAL’s lightning-fast fire rate allow it to rival the game’s most popular SMGs, its clean iron sights and integral suppressor give you a lot of choices when it comes to attachments. However, due to the large-scale nature of Warzone’s Verdansk map, this loadout is all about maximizing the AS VAL’s damage and overall accuracy.

As a result, the VLK 200mm Osa barrel is a must-pick. This barrel enhances both the gun’s damage range and bullet velocity, while the TAC Laser allows you to quickly ADS. This is great for those close-quarter fights where speed is imperative.

If that wasn’t enough, we’ve also used the VLK Streklok and Commando Foregrip to further improve the gun’s stability. These attachments will keep your shots on target when going full auto.

Lastly, the 30 Round Mags are also a must in Warzone, especially if you wish to chew through armored units and secure those all-important squad wipes.

Best AS VAL setup (Perks & equipment)

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Secondary: CR-56 AMAX

CR-56 AMAX Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Just like most meta Warzone loadouts in Season 3, our AS VAL utilizes both EOD and Amped. EOD reduces the damage of explosives, while Amped allows you to quickly cycle weapons. This is particularly useful when you need to switch out to the AS VAL in close-quarter firefights.

Meanwhile, the Overkill perk enables the use of the extremely deadly AMAX loadout, which still remains one of the best Assault Rifles in Warzone Season 3. Lastly, both the Semtex and Heartbeat Sensor help track down your enemies and flush them out with a deadly Semtex blast.

Alternative AS VAL loadout

While the AS VAL may be incredibly fast, the LC10 is still a great choice in Warzone Season 3. This SMG features an incredible rate of fire, good damage, and great hip-fire accuracy. Not only is it a good alternative to the AS VAL, but it also has a very similar playstyle. If you want to use the best LC10 loadout, then be sure to check out our LC10 build.