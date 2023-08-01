Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 5 Battle pass: All rewards & tiers, BlackCell

The Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Battle Pass promises a bunch of new content, on top of all of the seasonal content as the MW2 year reaches its final weeks, bringing all-new layers to both multiplayer and Warzone battle royale. Here are all the details on the latest Battle Pass.

Starting August 2, Season 5 is bringing new multiplayer maps, modes, and more to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, including a remake of the classic Call of Duty 4 map Strike.

Alongside the regular Battle Pass, Call of Duty has recently introduced BlackCell, a premium version of the Battle Pass, that offers even more rewards as well as tier skips to get you to completion quicker.

Here are all the details on the new season’s Battle Pass.

MW2 & Warzone 2 BlackCell: Rewards & cost

In Season 5, BlackCell is expected to cost $24.99, as it has each season since it launched. If you buy BlackCell, you will also receive the following rewards:

Access to the full Season 5 Battle Pass and 20 Tier Skips (25 on PlayStation). Includes 1,400 COD Points throughout the Battle Pass.

1,100 COD Points instantly.

New BlackCell Operator named Arthur

Arthur’s dog Merlin as a companion

Virtual Announcer Battle Assistant “Gwen”

Pro-Tuned Weapon Blueprint, Finishing Move, custom Parachute, and custom Contrails.

Immediate unlocking of adjacent Battle Pass Sectors to the BlackCell Sector.

Additional BlackCell-only Battle Pass content: eight BlackCell Alt Operator Skins, six BlackCell Tracer Weapon Blueprints, and two Vehicle Skins.

Operators using specific BlackCell Blueprint variants marked in-game as having Tracer Rounds should expect black and gold flourishes and other effects for these armaments.

Players who upgrade to BlackCell after purchasing the Battle Pass will receive 1,100 COD Points back.

Thanks to the 20-25 Tier Skips, you will be able to unlock both the new Carrack .300 sniper and the FR Avancer assault rifle straight away to get them leveled up and ready to go.

MW2 & Warzone 2 Season 5 Battle Pass: Tiers & rewards

The regular Season 5 Battle Pass has not yet been revealed for Modern Warfare 2, but there are details we will know based on previous seasons.

As before, the new Battle Pass will set you back 1100 COD Points, but completing every Sector of the Battle Pass will earn you enough COD Points to earn back that cost.

It will also reward players who grind through the Sectors with new Operators, weapons, weapon blueprints, cosmetics, and more.

We’ll make sure to update this page once the full Battle Pass has been revealed ahead of the Season 5 launch on Wednesday, August 2.