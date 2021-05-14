Best RPD Warzone class loadout: Attachments, setup, perks - Dexerto

When it comes to LMG’s in Warzone Season 3, the RPD is an effective choice that’s lethal at medium range. With the right attachments and setup, this is a weapon that can absolutely dominate your opponents.

Warzone’s Season 3 update sparked a huge shift in the game’s meta and the strategies players used. With a revamped Verdansk to explore and two brand new weapons to master, it’s safe the nuke event had a significant impact on the title.

Although the season is now well underway, players are still experimenting with different weapons and trying to figure out which guns are overpowered. While most LMG’s are usually left to the wayside by players, the RPD is a weapon that’s receiving a lot of attention from the community at the moment.

The gun’s huge magazine size and steady recoil pattern make the RPD lethal at medium range with the right attachments. So, without further ado, let’s check exactly how you should be kitting out your RPD to get the most out of the powerful LMG.

How to unlock the RPD in Warzone

Unlocking the RPD is incredibly simple in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War and shouldn’t take you too much time at all.

Players simply have to reach level 22 and the gun will be available to customize and use. Now you’ve unlocked the weapon, you’ll need a top-tier loadout to help get the most out of the RPD and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Best RPD loadout for Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrell: 20.3″ Task Force

Underbarrell: Spetsnaz Grip

Optic: Visiontech 2x

Ammunition: Fast Mag

Perks

Perk 1: E.O.D

Perk 2: Ghost

Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Lethal: Grenade

For starts, you’ll want to run the GRU Suppressor in the muzzle slot to combat the weapon’s recoil control and increase the gun’s bullet velocity. On top of this, the attachment also silences the RPD which is key in Warzone when attempting to remain undetected.

Next, you’ll want to equip the 20.3″ Task Force Barrel to take the RPD’s power to another level. This increases the gun’s bullet velocity even further, as well as improving the weapon’s effective damage range.

After that, don’t forget to add the Spetsnaz Grip to combat and bolster the RPD’s heavy recoil. This alongside the Visiontech 2x will allow you to lock onto targets and take them out effectively at medium to long-range.

Finally, round off your loadout with the Fast Mag to ensure reload time is manageable during intense gunfights and your ADS time is not affected.

While the RPD will likely never be a top-tier weapon, it certainly packs a punch and is well worth taking into Verdansk to dominate your opponents.

Make sure you check out our Call of Duty hub for all the latest Warzone news and updates.