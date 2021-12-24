Best Bren Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

ARs and SMGs are often the go-to categories for Warzone players when creating a loadout, but it may be time to head over to the LMG section give the lethal Bren a try.

The arrival of Warzone Pacific certainly had a huge impact on the Warzone meta, with Vanguard weapons such as the STG44 and the MP40 becoming some of the most popular guns in the game.

Despite this, as always, a lot of the LMGs have struggled to find a foothold in the meta, with only a single one maintaining a high pick rate, and that’s the Bren.

This heavy-hitting LMG may lack the mobility of some of the ARs and SMGs, but it certainly makes up for it in power and is perfect for beaming down enemies on Caldera.

Of course, to get the most out of the weapon you’ll need to run a meta loadout, and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Best Bren Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: Queen’s 705mm Royal

Queen’s 705mm Royal Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Queen’s Model 11 BH

Queen’s Model 11 BH Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Heavy Foregrip Magazine: .50 BMG 50 Round Mags

.50 BMG 50 Round Mags Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Fully Loaded

Fully Loaded Perk2: Quick

First of all, you’ll want to equip the Mercury Silencer and the Queen’s 705mm Royal barrel to significantly increase the gun’s bullet velocity and overall control. Not only that, the silencer keeps your gunfire off the radar making it harder to pinpoint your position, which is key in Warzone.

After that, utilize the Queen’s Model 11 BH, Heavy Foregrip, and Polymer Grip to bolster the LMG’s heavy recoil pattern and boost the gun’s aiming stability, making it easy to beam enemies down from a distance. These attachments paired with the G16 2.5x optic turn the Bren into a specialist long-range weapon that’s a force to be reckoned with.

When it comes to bullets, make sure you run Hollow Point to maximize your damage, as well as the .50 BMG 50 Round Mags so you can take out multiple opponents without having to reload.

Finally, round off the loadout with the Fully Loaded perk so you’re never short on ammo, as well as Quick to make up for the Bren’s overwhelming lack of mobility.

Best Bren Warzone class

Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

When it comes to perks, our Bren setup runs the typical meta choice with E.O.D to protect you from explosive damage, as well as Amped to make it easier to switch to your SMG for close-quarter skirmishes.

Next, you’ll definitely want to run Overkill with this class as the Bren may pack-a-punch at long-range, but you’ll need your favorite SMG alongside you for when opponents push your position.

Finally, finish off the class with a Semtex to clear out enemies from cover and a Stim for a boost of health in the middle of a skirmish.

How to unlock the Bren in Warzone

While the Bren may be a strong pick in the current meta, you’re going to have to work hard to get your hands on the weapon.

To unlock the LMG, players to reach level 53 of the Battle Pass, which is just two levels off the maximum rank. Of course, this does mean there’s no strange challenge to pick up the Bren, but it will take quite a few hours of grinding.

Alternative to the Bren Warzone loadout

If the Bren isn’t your style of LMG, it may be time to head back to the days of Modern Warfare and create a Bruen MK9 setup. This deadly weapon deals serious damage at long range and is perfect for those who prefer to hold down power positions, rather than rushing in aggressively.

So, if you think the Bruen is a better option for you, consider checking out our dedicated loadout guide for the weapon.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Warzone and Vanguard news and updates, then be sure to check out our Call of Duty page.