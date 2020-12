Best M16 loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Activision and Treyarch have finally integrated Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War into Warzone to kick off Season 1. The massive update has introduced a Rebirth Island map, new weapons, and more. Here, Dexerto will be posting all of the live updates as they happen for all things Warzone – including handy guides, news, leaks, and streamer reactions.

Warzone Season 1 essentials

Diamond, Gold & Dark Matter camos in Warzone

December 16, 10.55am GMT

Unfortunately, Zombies mastery camos are not available in Warzone yet, nor is other Zombies-related content.

It’s not all bad, though. Diamond, Gold and Dark Matter mastery camos have arrived – and here’s how they look:

Here's how the Black Ops Cold War Gold, Diamond, and Dark Matter Ultra mastery camos look in Warzone 👀 pic.twitter.com/U2xBcud6Gt — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 16, 2020

Drift0r: BOCW weapons are strong but high recoil

December 16, 10.37am GMT

Popular content creator Drift0r has been testing all of the Black Ops Cold War weapons in Warzone and given his verdict.

Replying to one of our tweets, he said: “They seem to have retained their damage & range numbers from BOCW MP. That means the TTK is f**king absurdly fast in Warzone.

“However, all of them seem like double the recoil? They all shred but kick a lot more.”

Just did some casual testing of the new weapons. They seem to have retained their damage & range numbers from BOCW MP. That means the TTK is fucking absurdly fast in Warzone.



However, all of them seem like double the recoil? They all shred but kick a lot more. https://t.co/mNup3xg3ZL — Drift0r (@Drift0r) December 16, 2020

The Mac-10 shreds in Warzone

December 16, 10am GMT

A few clips are circulating on Twitch showing the new Mac-10 weapon absolutely destroying enemies, with just a 53 round mag and grip.

Check this out.

Rebirth Island is now open for business in Warzone

December 16, 3:15am ET

If you can’t access Rebirth Island, restart your game. The playlist is now functioning, with almost every streamer dropping into the new map.

Yep, the M16 is busted in Warzone

December 16, 3:06am ET

Check out this clip from Crowder, beaming someone with the M16 in just two bursts.

M16 IS NUTS IN WARZONE 🤯



(via @JamesCrowder) pic.twitter.com/aq3AxRV4CJ — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 16, 2020

Want to use the Groza and Mac-10 in Warzone? Here’s how

December 16, 3:04am ET

The Groza AR and Mac-10 SMG are now available in Warzone Season 1. The latter is reportedly pretty broken too, with players saying it’s insane in close range.

Dexerto’s Alex Tsiaoussidis has the latest on how to unlock it.

Apparently some players are struggling to get into Warzone

December 16, 2:54am ET

PC players are receiving the “Zed 398 Swift Clover” error that is not letting them play the new content.

⚠️ Unfortunately, there's a "Zed 398 Swift Clover" error that's not letting PC players get on Raid or any of the new maps.



Treyarch are investigating. pic.twitter.com/qsr98vbeMa — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 16, 2020

Tfue is a fan of the M16 in Warzone

December 16, 2:48am ET

Tfue is one of the first streamers to drop into Warzone Season 1, and he’s loving the M16 in his first game back. “This gun feels cracked. Oh my god. The M16. It’s got like no recoil with no attachments.”

Peep the Warzone Season 1 battle pass

December 16, 2:32am ET

The Warzone Season 1 battle pass is now live in game. The 100 tiers of content can be unlocked by buying your way through, or grinding out the hours.

🚨 The FULL Season One Battle Pass in #BlackOpsColdWar & #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/wWQV8yUoDF — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 16, 2020

Warzone Season 1 download sizes

December 16, 2:17am ET

According to reports, the download for Warzone Season 1 is between 21GB and 24GB in size.

PS4/PS5: 21GB

Xbox: 22GB

PC: 24GB

Warzone Season 1 is now live!

December 16, 2:11am ET

Warzone Season 1 is now live! Players can download the update and jump into game starting from right this very second.

🚨 The Season One updates for Black Ops Cold War & Warzone are starting to roll out on all platforms!



• BOCW patch notes: https://t.co/tJ0pA88vC4



• Warzone patch notes: https://t.co/8ZTWAVhwaG pic.twitter.com/KStJLiCa8e — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 16, 2020

We’re still waiting on confirmation Warzone Season 1 has gone live

December 16, 2:07am ET

Warzone Season 1 was meant to go live seven minutes ago, but there’s been radio silence from Treyarch, Raven Software, and Activision. Hang tight, as we will get you all the latest news once the update drops.

Players report BOCW Season 1 patch going live early, but not Warzone

December 16, 1:22am ET

Some players have reported the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 update going live early, but not the Warzone one. The update is not meant to go live until 2am ET.

Treyarch are yet to comment on the update going live, while other players are reporting the early release as a bug.

Players are reporting that Season One update is live early for Black Ops Cold War but not yet for Warzone. Stay tuned. — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 16, 2020

One hour from Warzone Season 1 patch going live

December 16, 1:00am ET

We are now just one hour away from the Warzone Season 1 patch going live across the world! Jump online, boot up your consoles, and get in queue, because it’s going to be a big one.

One hour. pic.twitter.com/6zplLtkATY — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 16, 2020

Attack helicopters coming to Warzone Season 1

December 16, 12:24am ET

Attack helicopters will be a new way around Verdansk and Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 1. They’ll be similar to regular helicopters, except there’ll also be two miniguns players can fire from.

You can view them in action in the gameplay trailer below.

New in #Warzone Season One: Attack Helicopter 🚁



Works similarly to the regular choppers except it has two miniguns attached on either side that players can control. pic.twitter.com/T1HeYxCRn5 — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 16, 2020

Where is Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 1?

December 15, 11:58pm ET

The Warzone Season 1 update is introducing a new map named Rebirth Island. The smaller map is going to promote “intense, close-quarter action.”

Dexerto’s Isaac McIntyre has the wrap here.

December 15, 11:14pm ET

The Warzone field-of-view (FOV) slider that players were hoping for in Season 1 is reportedly not coming in the update. The game is staying on the Modern Warfare engine, which can’t accommodate the change.

You can read about the BOCW FOV slider here.

Warzone FOV slider on console doesn’t appear to be coming anytime soon since the game is staying on the Modern Warfare engine. — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 16, 2020

Modern Warfare update also dropping at same time as Warzone

December 15, 10:52pm ET

To hype you up for the launch of Warzone Season 1 in just a few hours, here’s a look back at the trailer for the update.

What is Resurgence in Warzone? New game mode

December 15, 9:38pm ET

Warzone Season 1 will add a new game mode named Resurgence. This mode will be more aggressive than any other, with a host of new features.

Dexerto’s Alex Garton has the rundown here.

Modern Warfare update also dropping at same time as Warzone

December 15, 9:23pm ET

In case you’re still on Modern Warfare, the older title is also set to receive an update on December 15 at 11pm PT.

You can find the patch notes here.

Infinity Ward is also releasing an update for Modern Warfare tonight at 11 PM PT / 2 AM ET:



• Progression system connected with BOCW

• Fennec & Iso buffed

• New set of playlists

• Bug fixes



Full patch notes: https://t.co/5alQ5NasHq pic.twitter.com/SqXeAYZhul — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 16, 2020

No R9-0 “Fire Shotgun” nerfs planned for Warzone Season 1

December 15, 9:13pm ET

With the patch notes live, it appears that no nerfs for the notorious Fire Shotgun are on the way in Warzone Season 1. There are also no map changes for Verdansk.

As far as we know, no additional Warzone changes will be announced tonight, meaning that the R9-0 "Fire Shotgun" has not been nerfed & there are no map changes for Verdansk. pic.twitter.com/8fkeUcvRHQ — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 16, 2020

Every new weapon added in Warzone Season 1

December 15, 7:44pm ET

The Warzone Season 1 update will add every weapon from the BOCW multiplayer list, as well as the new Groza AR and Mac-10 SMG.

You can find the full list here.

Progression across BOCW, Modern Warfare, Warzone now synchronized

December 15, 7:39pm ET

As part of the Season 1 update, players will no longer have to grind three different games for prestige. The new 1,000 level system will keep track of players’ progress across Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Warzone.

All previously unlocked items will remain unlocked.

Following the Season One update tonight, the Progressions of Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare will all be tied together.



1,000 new levels will be available across all 3 games, as well as 4 new Prestige ranks. pic.twitter.com/pHc88E3tMD — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 16, 2020

When does Season 1 go live?

December 15, 7:33pm ET

The Warzone Season 1 update will be going live with the Season 1 launch on December 15.

PT: 11pm December 15

ET: 2am December 16

GMT: 7am December 16

AEDT: 6pm December 16

To clarify, this download will go live at 11PM Pacific Time tonight in Black Ops Cold War.



Warzone's update is planned to go live 24 hours later at the start of Season One. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 15, 2020

December 15, 7:31pm ET

The patch notes for Warzone Season 1 are now live! The update is expected to be shipped on December 15/16, depending on where you live.