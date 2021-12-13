Best MP40 Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The MP40 has quickly established itself as the strongest Vanguard SMG in Warzone, but which loadout and attachments should you use to get the most out of the weapon?

With the arrival of the Pacific update and the Vanguard integration, a range of brand new weapons have been added to Warzone for players to use and experiment with.

Although this has given the community more choice, it’s hard to know which of these WWII guns are worth adding to your loadout list. Well, while the STG44 and Automaton have stood out as the strongest ARs, it’s the MP40 that’s risen up as the meta Vanguard SMG.

The gun not only has a lethal TTK, but it also provides the user with plenty of mobility which is essential in Warzone when attempting to reposition and flank opponents.

However, to get the most out of the weapon you’ll need to run a meta loadout and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Best MP40 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B

Krausnick 317mm 04B Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Krausnick 33M Folding Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 9mm 64 Round Drums

9mm 64 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Rear Grip

Fabric Rear Grip Proficiency: Steady

Steady Kit: Quick

First of all, you’ll want to equip the Recoil Booster muzzle and the Krausnick 317mm 04B barrel to significantly increase the gun’s fire rate while also bolstering the recoil. These attachments balance each other out and ensure the MP40 melts through your opponents without too much kickback.

After that, utilize the Krausnick 33M Folding, m1941 Hand Stop, and Fabric Rear Grip to boost your overall mobility and decrease the gun’s recoil even further. Combined with the Slate Reflector optic, the setup will allow you to lock onto a target and land every single shot.

When it comes to bullets, make sure you run Lengthened to increase the MP40’s bullet velocity, as well as the 9mm 64 Round Drums so you can take multiple opponents without having to reload.

Finally, round off the loadout with the Steady proficiency to increase your movement speed while aiming down sight and of course, the Quick perk so you’re always running around at max speed. This makes flanking enemies easy and prevents you from being caught out in the open by snipers.

Best MP40 Warzone class

Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Stim

When it comes to perks, our loadout runs the standard meta choices with EOD protecting you from explosive blasts, and Amped increasing your weapon swap speeds, giving you the chance to come out on top during intense gunfights.

We recommend taking Overkill instead of Ghost with the MP40 as the weapon doesn’t perform well at long-range, so having a sniper or AR as your secondary is essential.

Finally, finish off the class with a Throwing Knife to execute downed opponents and a Stim for a boost of health in the middle of a skirmish.

How to unlock the MP40 in Warzone

Unlocking the MP40 in Warzone and Vanguard is rather straightforward, as it only requires players to reach level 16 in the Pacific season.

While we recommend reaching that level in Vanguard multiplayer as it’s quicker, it can easily be done in Warzone but it will take slightly longer.

Alternative to the MP40 Warzone loadout

While the MP40 may be the king of the Vanguard SMGS, the OTs-9 remains slightly more popular among players overall. This deadly weapon is absolutely lethal at close-range and is perfect for players who prefer to take aggressive gunfights rather than hold a single position.

So, if the MP40 isn’t the right weapon for you, consider checking our dedicated OTs-9 loadout guide.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Warzone and Vanguard news and updates, then be sure to check out our Call of Duty page.