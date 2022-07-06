Best Marco 5 Warzone loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

James Busby . 7 hours ago

The best Marco 5 SMG Warzone loadout is proving incredibly popular in Season 4, so here are all the attachments and Perks you need to boost its kill potential.

Warzone Season 4 is in full swing and players can unlock two new weapons – the UGM-8 LMG and Marco 5 SMG. While it’s still early days, the Marco 5 SMG has been getting a lot of attention from the game’s playerbase.

This is largely down to its incredible mobility and close-range damage potential. In fact, when the Marco 5 SMG is kitted out with the best attachments, it absolutely shreds through opponents in a matter of seconds.

The community has quickly identified this with the Marco 5 already securing the top spot as the most popular SMG in the game. However, to maximize the power of this gun, you’ll need a top-tier loadout and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Best Marco 5 Warzone loadout

Activision The best Marco 5 Warzone loadout maximizes your mobility.

Muzzle: Recoil Boos ter

ter Barrel: Imerito 342m m 04P

m 04P Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Imerito FR

FR Underbarrel: m1930 S trife Angled

trife Angled Magazine: 9mm 48 Round Drums

Ammo Type: Subso nic

nic Rear Grip: Taped g rip

rip Perk 1: Gung-Ho

Perk 2: Q uick

The best Marco 5 Warzone loadout utilizes attachments that greatly raise its TTK. First up is the Recoil Booster and Subsonic, which increase the gun’s fire rate and stealth capabilities.

These attachments synergize very well with the movement speed boost from the Taped Grip and Quick Perk. In fact, when these attachments are utilized, you’ll have access to one of the fastest loadouts in the game.

In order to control the Marco 5’s recoil, we’ve attached the m1930 Strife Angled, Imerito FR, and Imerito 342mm 04P. These attachments greatly improve handling, allowing you to effortlessly beam your foes without the need for any major recoil management.

The Slate Reflector offers the perfect magnification needed to line up those all-important head and bodyshots, while Gung-Ho and 9mm 48 Round Drums really help with the Marco 5’s run and gun playstyle.

Best Marco 5 setup (Perks & equipment)

Activision The Marco 5 benefits from the usual meta Perks and equipment.

Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Secondary: NZ-41

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Tactical: Stim

Similar to many Warzone setups, our Marco 5 loadout utilizes E.O.D, Amped, and Overkill. E.O.D greatly reduces the damage taken from non-killstreak explosives and fire, which, in a game like Warzone, is a great addition to your setup.

Amped allows you to switch between weapons faster, making it particularly useful if you do run out of bullets mid-fight. Lastly, Overkill will enable you to equip the meta NZ-41 loadout as your secondary.

As the Marco 5 is purely tailored around close-range combat, the NZ-41 is the perfect option for securing mid-range kills. Versatility is key in Warzone and having weapons that can secure kills across various distances can lead to more successful kills.

To round off this loadout, we’ve utilized the Throwing Knife and the Stim in the Lethal and Tactical slots. The Throwing Knife is great at instantly finishing off downed enemies, which also enables you to avoid wasting ammo.

Meanwhile, the Stim gives you the ability to stave off any major damage – giving you the ability to reset fights and turn the tide of even the toughest battles.

How to unlock the Marco 5 in Warzone

Activision Unlocking the Marco 5 in Warzone doesn’t take very long.

In order to unlock the Marco 5 in Warzone, you’ll need to reach Tier 15 in the Season 4 Battle Pass. Simply play games of Warzone or Vanguard and the gun will be yours in no time.

Of course, you can always utilize tier skips to speed up this process should you wish to unlock the gun right away.

Alternative to the Marco 5 in Warzone

Activision The H4 Blixen is one of the best SMGs in Warzone.

If you’re looking for an alternative to the Marco 5, then you really can’t go wrong with the H4 Blixen. Not only does this SMG have one of the highest K/Ds in the game (1.79), but it also has a whopping 5.5% win rate.

This is largely down to its incredibly high fire rate, mobility, and close-range damage. If that wasn’t enough, the Blixen also has decent mid-range capabilities. While it may not beat any ARs, the added range can help with securing kills outside of traditional SMG scenarios.

So, there you have it, the best Marco 5 loadout you should be using in Warzone Season 4. Make sure you check out our Warzone page and weapon loadouts below to get an edge in the new update.

