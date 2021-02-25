Best LC10 Warzone loadout class: Attachments, setup, perks - Dexerto

The LC10 is the latest SMG to join Call of Duty’s ever-growing weapon roster in Warzone Season 2. Here, we break down the strongest LC10 loadout you should be using to maximize your damage.

Warzone and Black Ops Cold War’s Season 2 update has not only introduced the new FARA assault rifle, but it also marks the debut for the LC10 SMG. This pint-sized gun may look relatively unimposing, but it is capable of dishing out some pretty decent damage. Whether the LC10 has what it takes to overthrow the ever-popular MAC-10 and MP5 loadouts that dominate Warzone lobbies remains to be seen.

The LC10 features fantastic handling, great mobility, decent close-quarters damage, and a high fire rate. If that wasn’t enough, the Cold War SMG also has a little more range potential than most SMGs, which can make give it a little extra lethality outside of the usual close-range engagements.

In order to help you get the most out of the LC10, we’ve put together a lethal loadout that you can use to gain a competitive edge.

If you haven't unlocked the LC10 yet and wish to add it to your collection, then check out our unlock guide right here.

Best LC10 Warzone loadout

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 13.9” Task Force

Stock: Raider Stock

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd

Perks

Perk 1 : EOD

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Close-quarter firefights are a given in both Verdansk and Rebirth Island, so having a SMG that you can rely on is incredibly important. Fortunately, the LC10 is more than capable of delivering some speedy close-quarter kills. Not only does this loadout bolster the LC10’s damage range, it also increases its mobility and control.

First up is the Agency Suppressor. This noise-reducing attachment keeps your shots concealed and also helps with the gun’s vertical recoil control. While you’ll still be relying on your primary to take down targets at range, it doesn’t mean you can’t have an SMG that is smooth to handle.

The 13.9” Task Force is a must-pick attachment as it increases the LC10’s effective damage range, bullet velocity, and strafe speed. Not only does this make shredding through your target’s armor an absolute breeze, it also enables you to run rings around them. After all, being highly mobile is one of the perks of the SMG class, so if you enjoy aggressively rushing your foes, then this attachment should be a priority pick.

Due to the LC10’s clean ironsights, we’ve avoided using an Optic and adopted the Raider Stock instead. This lightweight stock enhances the ADS firing movement speed, aim walking movement speed, and sprint to fire time. SMGs are at their most potent when you can quickly react to any potential threats, which makes the Raider Stock a highly viable option.

Next on the attachment list is the Field Agent Foregrip. Having an attachment that reduces both the LC10’s vertical and horizontal recoil is a must, especially if you wish to grab those satisfying headshot kills.

Finally, the STANAG 55 Rnd offers enough ammunition to down multiple foes without having to constantly reload in between kills. Not only will it keep you competitive in those 1v1 and 1v2 clutch scenarios, the added rounds can also help alleviate any issues that arise when your aim is a little off.

So, there you have it, all the attachments you should be using with the LC10 in Warzone Season 2.