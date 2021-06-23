Best Milano 821 Warzone class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

Black Ops Cold War’s Milano 821 is a beastly SMG in Warzone with the right build. To help you get ahead of the competition, we’ve put together the optimal loadout to dominate Warzone’s latest season.

Ever since its arrival with the release of Black Ops Cold War, the Milano has seen its fair share of highs and lows in Warzone. The SMG has never quite reached the top of the pack, though it’s certainly still a contender in the right hands.

Thanks to some considerable buffs in the game’s Season 4 update, it’s now more powerful than ever before. Drastic damage boosts across the board may see the Milano quickly taking hold of the Season 4 meta.

With that in mind, here’s a guide on how to get the most out of the SMG; from how to unlock it, to the best attachments, we’ve got everything you need to know.

Best Milano 821 loadout for Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 10.5” Ranger

Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd Drum

Despite a fairly slow fire rate compared to most SMGs, the Milano now boasts some of the highest damage output of any gun in the category. Therefore, our Season 4 build leans into its innate bonuses, while also boosting its downsides. Starting things out, the Agency Suppressor and 10.5” Ranger Barrel are vital. These attachments combine to give an added 100% Bullet Velocity to the gun with a further 7% vertical recoil control.

Next up is the Microflex LED optic. As with most SMGs, aiming down sights is often a secondary consideration, but more often than not, you’ll want to gun for those all-important head and body shots. As a result, adding this optic will keep you as accurate as possible without too many negative effects.

Last but not least are the Field Agent Grip and STANAG 55 Rnd Drum. The former will add that little bit of accuracy to the SMG for situations where swapping to an AR or Sniper simply isn’t in the cards. Similarly, the increased magazine size will keep you firing in more drawn-out engagements.

Best Milano 821 loadout for Warzone: Perks & Equipment

Perks

Perk 1: Double Time

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

When it comes to just about any SMG loadout in Warzone, there’s only one set of Perks worth considering. Double Time, Overkill, and Amped are all equally essential when building the optimal SMG class.

For starters, Double Time allows you to sprint for greater distances. Combined with the mobility of an SMG like the Milano, this will have you dashing through Verdansk as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, Overkill and Amped let you swap between devastating primary weapons in the blink of an eye, adapting your playstyle at a moment’s notice for the situation at hand.

In terms of equipment, nothing quite edges out the Throwing Knife and Heartbeat Sensor combo this season. The former will clean up kills as soon as you down an enemy while the latter will help give you the jump on nearby targets. Both are essential for high-kill games with the Milano.

How to unlock the Milano 821 in Warzone

No different from unlocking any other weapon that arrived with Black Ops Cold War, all you need to do here is level up. Getting your hands on the Milano 821 requires you to reach level 13.

That’s all there is to it. Once you’ve passed this level, the Milano 821 is all yours to experiment with and begin the real grind to unlocking all the attachments.

Alternative to the Milano loadout

If you’re looking for an alternative loadout to the Milano, then check out our MAC-10 loadout. This punchy SMG is still one of the most popular SMGs in Warzone, with many players utilizing its high damage and excellent mobility to obliterate their foes.

With its lightning-fast fire rate, great accuracy, and high close-quarters damage – the MAC-10 is a great pick for those that want to aggressively rush enemy squads.

