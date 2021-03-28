Best Gallo SA12 Warzone class: Shotgun loadout to dominate close range - Dexerto

NRG content creator IceManIsaac has revealed what looks to be the best Gallo shotgun loadout and class for Warzone, and it might replace some meta weapons at close range.

Which such a huge arsenal of weapons to choose from, Warzone players can constantly change up their loadouts if they wish. Though, there is an overwhelming meta.

The meta has gone from thermal scopes to LMGs to the DMR to the FFAR and now to the AUG. Though, players do creative and try to come up with unique loadouts to keep things fresh.

All eyes now look to be on shotguns, specifically the Gallo, as it might be better than some weapons at close range with the right set-up and practice.

Best Warzone shotgun loadout: Gallo

NRG’s IceManIsaac revealed the ridiculously deadly loadout in his March 27 video, noting that he didn’t want to showcase it as things might get even more toxic in Verdansk if it takes over.

As the YouTuber notes, the set-up won’t knock the FFAR off its perch – that’s just too good at close range – but the Gallo can be paired with a solid mid-range weapon to become a great tool to clear rooms and buildings.

“It is disgusting. It has one of the fastest strafe speeds I’ve ever seen. You can get a 12-round magazine with fairly quick reload speed and you are moving with this gun,” the NRG member noted.

Muzzle: Agency Choke

Barrel: 21.4 Reinforced Heavy

Laser: SOF Target Designator

Ammo: STANAG 12-round tube

Stock: SAS Combat Stock/No Stock

When it comes to the stock, Isaac notes that you can use either the SAS Combat or No Stock option, depending on what you want. The SAS stock brings better firing movement speed, so you’re incredibly quick while shooting.

Alternatively, the No Stock option makes the sprint to fire time pretty ridiculous, and that’s a huge key in Warzone right now.

Whether or not the shotgun becomes a part of the meta in Warzone remains to be seen, but as Isaac shows, it’s stupidly powerful and worth a test run or two.