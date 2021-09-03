Best Type 63 Warzone class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The Type 63 has been absolutely dominating players in Warzone, so find out the best loadout you should be using to get a competitive advantage.

While the Type 63 proved a popular choice in Black Ops Cold War’s standard multiplayer, the gun has only recently been getting attention over in Warzone. This is partly down to a new SMG-style build that has been uncovered by popular Warzone streamers like JGOD.

Not only does this new loadout capitalize on the gun’s incredibly damage output, it greatly enhances the Type 63’s rate of fire. In fact, players are now using the Tactical Rifle as a deadly secondary option. While it may not be a conventional pick, the Type 63 is making waves in Season 5 lobbies.

Whether you’re looking to try out this overpowered build for yourself or just wish to switch out your MAC-10 for a new secondary, then you can’t go wrong with this best Type 63 loadout, making it a close-range menace.

Best Type 63 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: GRU Silencer

Barrel: 16.4” Titanium

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Stock: KGB Pad

Rear Grip: GRU Elastic Wrap

The most popular Type 63 loadout current bolster’s the guns fire rate, mobility, ADS speed, and control. First up is the 16.4” Titanium, which drastically increases the gun’s rate of fire. This attachment enables you to effortlessly barrage your foes with some blisteringly fast trigger action.

We’ve also attached the GRU Silencer to help with the rifle’s bullet velocity, damage range, vertical recoil control. The added sound suppression also ensures you can fire away at your foes without ever giving away your position.

Both the Tiger Team Spotlight and KGB Pad also bolster mobility, adding to your movement speed and sprint to fire time. This effectively enables you to compete against the ever-popular SMG and shotgun loadouts that crop up across Verdansk.

As this particular loadout is tailored around dominating in close-quarter scenarios, the GRU Elastic Wrap is a perfect choice. After all, having an attachment that boosts ADS speeds and aids overall stability is unparalleled.

Best Type 63 setup (Perks & equipment)

Perk 1: EOD

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Secondary: Krig 6

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Our Type 63 loadout uses EOD to keep you safe from any explosives, while Amped enables you quickly switch between your weapons. These perks are found on all of our meta loadouts, especially since they increase your overall survivability.

The Overkill perk enables the use of the Krig 6 – which still remains the best AR in Warzone. This versatile setup enables you to remain competitive across all engagement ranges, giving you the tools needed to go for those high kill count games.

Lastly, both the Throwing Knife and Heartbeat Sensor give you the tools needed to hunt enemy players and quickly kill downed enemies.

How to unlock the Type 63 in Warzone

Fortunately, those looking to add the Type 63 to their loadouts won’t have to grind out any annoying challenges. Instead, you’ll simply need to reach Level 4. This is incredibly easy to do and won’t take long to achieve.

Alternative Type 63 loadout

If you’re looking for an alternative to the Type 63, then check out our MAC-10 loadout. While it may not be a Tactical Rifle, this pint-sized SMG melts opponents in close-quarters scenarios.

The Type 63’s playstyle can take some getting used to, so if you’re after a more conventional secondary pick, then you can’t go wrong with the MAC-10. This deadly SMG is incredibly easy to use and offers great speeds across the board.

There’s a reason why this Cold War SMG has consistently remained in the top 10 loadout rankings.

