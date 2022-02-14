Best KG M40 Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The KG M40 is a brand new Assault Rifle here to shake up the meta in Warzone Season 2. Here are the attachments you should be using to make you unstoppable with the best KG M40 loadout.

Warzone Season 2 is here, and it’s brought with it a handful of new weapons looking to take Caldera by storm. While the Whitley LMG looks like it packs a punch, it’s the new KG M40 Assualt Rifle that has caught most players’ eyes.

Dealing big damage and boasting a solid fire rate, the KG M40 has all the stats to become a real contender to the STG44’s throne as Warzone’s best Assault Rifle.

But whether you’re just experimenting, or looking for a new go-to weapon, you’re going to need the very best attachments for your setup. Here’s our best Warzone KG M40 loadout.

Best KG M40 loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: Krausnick 700mm 01V

Krausnick 700mm 01V Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Krausnick 12V

Krausnick 12V Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .30-06 50 Round Drums

.30-06 50 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Kit: Fully Loaded

As the KG M40 already deals a lot of damage compared to other weapons in its class, our loadout is geared around keeping some of its pesky recoil in check. Both the Mercury Silencer and Krausnick 700mm 01V greatly improve accuracy at distance, at the expense of a small amount of damage range.

The Krausnick 12V Stock and m1941 Hand Stop also boost accuracy significantly, making the gun a menace in Caldera’s vast, open spaces. This does come at the cost of some ADS speed, but we can make this back up by attaching a Fabric Grip.

Ammo-wise, the developers themselves recommend .30-06 50 Round Drums. They offer a boost to the KG M40’s already devasting damage, and the extra capacity helps players stay in the fight for longer without running dry.

Bullet velocity is still key in Warzone, so loading up your clips with Lengthened Rounds will give you the edge at the beginning of every fight. Meanwhile, the Tight Grip proficiency offers yet another boost in accuracy, making the KG M40 an absolute laser.

Fully Loaded is a no-brainer, as it means you can focus on racking up kills rather than scavenging for ammo. Finally, optics are down to personal preference, but we’ve kept things simple with the Slate Reflector for now.

Best KG M40 Warzone class

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Ghost

Ghost Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

When considering which perks to use with our KG M40 Warzone loadout, it’s safest to stick to the established setup. E.O.D to protect you from rogue explosives, and Overkill so you can bring along another weapon like an SMG or Shotgun.

If you do run out of ammo or get dragged into a close-quarters battle, Amped will let you switch to your secondary quicker, so you’re never left with the wrong weapon for too long.

Finally, we recommend a Semtex for a lethal that is effective and easy to use, and Stims for a health top-up when you’re in a sticky situation.

How to unlock the KG M40 in Warzone

Unlocking the KG M40 is relatively straightforward, and can be done through the Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass.

All you have to do is reach Tier 15, which is one of the many tiers on the Battle Pass that is free to all players.

