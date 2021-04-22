Best Warzone Swiss K31 class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup - Dexerto

The Swiss K31 is the latest Sniper to join Warzone’s ever-growing weapon pool in Season 3, but you’ll need to kit it out with the right attachments if you wish to claim those all-important headshot kills.

While Warzone’s Season 3 update has given CoD fans a look at the new Verdansk map, released the PPSh SMG, and brought with it plenty of weapon balance changes – many CoD players are busy getting to grips with the game’s Swiss K31 sniper. The Swiss K31 is a bolt-action sniper that offers great accuracy and fast rechambering, enabling players to quickly claim those satisfying cranium kills.

Whether it has what it takes to overthrow the HDR and take the crown for Warzone’s best sniper remains to be seen, but for now, you’ll want to kit the Swiss K31 with these attachments. While you’ll still need a steady aim to take down your foes across Verdansk, this loadout will help increase your kill potential.

How to unlock the Swiss K31 in Warzone

The second weapon to be unlocked in Warzone’s Season 3 is the Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle, for which you’ll need to reach Tier 31 in the Season 3 Battle Pass.

Those that enjoy using the Kar98k Marksman Rifle will definitely want to add this Swiss sniper to their arsenal. Simply grind out either Warzone or Black Ops Cold War multiplayer matches to add it to your arsenal.

Best Swiss K31 build for Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor

Barrel: 24.9” Tiger Team

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Stock: Raider Stock

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

As with any Cold War sniper in Warzone, you need to be running the Wrapped Suppressor Muzzle. This attachment offers bullet velocity and damage range making it a must for those that wish to increase the Swiss K31’s long-range kill potential. If that wasn’t enough, the added sound suppression will help keep you from being easily located when firing.

The 24.9” Tiger Team barrel is also another vital attachment that should be prioritized. Not only does this barrel increase the Swiss K31’s overall damage and bullet velocity, but it also enhances the sniper’s rate of fire. This essentially allows you to fire off more shots in a shorter amount of time – an area that is incredibly important for breaking armor and securing kills.

Next up is the Raider Stock and Serpent Wrap grip. The Raider Stock added sprint to fire time makes the K31 incredibly potent, allowing you to sprint around Verdansk and aggressively pursue your enemies. This stock also works wonders with the Serpent Wrap.

After all, having a fast weapon ADS is pivotal to any Sniper loadout, particularly when you wish to quickly click snap onto your target’s head. The Serpent Wrap greatly alleviates any sluggish aim down sight times and keeps you on target.

Lastly, the Axial Axial Arms 3x optic gives the best magnification for mid to long-range engagement ranges. Just be ready to switch out to your secondary in close-quarter encounters as the added zoom can throw off your aim.

Best Swiss K31 setup (Perks & equipment)

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Secondary: CR-56 AMAX

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Just like our PPSh loadout in Season 3, our Swiss K31 class also utilizes EOD and Amped. EOD greatly reduces the damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire, while Amped gives you faster weapon swap and equipment speeds.

The Overkill perk enables the use of our AMAX loadout, which still remains one of the best Assault Rifles in Warzone Season 3. While Overkill keeps you competitive across all engagement ranges, you’ll still want to pick up Ghost as soon as you can.

Lastly, both the Semtex and Heartbeat Sensor help track down nearby enemies and give you the tools needed to flush out nearby campers.

Alternative Swiss K31 loadout

If you’re looking for an alternative to the Swiss K31, then consider using this Kar98k loadout. While it may not be classified as a Sniper, this iconic WWII Marksman Rifle really packs a punch.

The Kar98k also has a similar playstyle as it has a high rate of fire, fast rechambering animation, and decent damage range.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Warzone and Cold War Season 3 news and updates, then be sure to check out our Call of Duty hub.