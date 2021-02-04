Logo
Best AMAX Warzone loadout: AMAX attachments, perks, more

Published: 4/Feb/2021 16:04 Updated: 4/Feb/2021 16:16

by James Busby
AMAX Warzone
Activision / Infinity Ward

The CR-56 AMAX is a great AR to utilize in Warzone Season 1. Here, we break down the strongest AMAX loadout you should be using to maximize your damage. 

While the DMR has proved popular in Warzone Season 1, the recent nerfs have enabled other guns to shine. One gun that has entered the current meta spotlight is that of the CR-56 AMAX.  Previously known as the Galil, this devastating AR has begun to rival the popular DMR and FFAR 1 loadouts. 

The CR-56 AMAX offers great damage range and precision, allowing players to kill targets in a matter of seconds. As a result, this deadly assault rifle has become popular for those that want to wrack up high kill count games. In order to help you get the most out of the CR-56 AMAX, we’ve put together two loadouts that you can use to gain a competitive edge. 

Best Warzone AMAX loadout

AMAX Warzone loadout
Activision
Boost your ranged damage with these CR-56 AMAX attachments.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Perks

  • Perk 1: EOD
  • Perk 2: Ghost
  • Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Unlike Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer maps, the vast frozen landscapes of Verdansk require players to test their medium to long-range shooting. While the initial dash for loot results in plenty of close-quarters firefights, you’ll also need a weapon that can effectively deliver lethal rounds at a distance should you wish to keep your enemies at bay. 

First up is the Monolithic Suppressor and XRK Zodiac S440. These two attachments drastically increase your effective damage range, reduce the CR-56 AMAX’s recoil, and speed up its bullet travel time. While these attachments may increase your ADS speed, we think this loss is worth it, especially when you need to land those all-important ranged head and body shots. 

The VLK 3.0x Optic is great for a higher zoom level, giving you a greater edge when attacking from a distance, at a slight sacrifice of ADS speed.

CR-56 AMAX in Modern Warfare.
Activision
The CR-56 AMAX is seeing a rise in popularity.

The Commando Foregrip keeps the gun stable when aiming down sights and firing, while the XRK CR-56 Stippled Wrap greatly decreases your overall ADS time and sprint to fire speed. Not only will these attachments help keep your shots on target, they will also give you the ADS speed needed to be competitive in close-quarter fights.  

Lastly, the 45 Round Mags supply players with more than enough bullets to shred through even the most well-armored of foes. Having the extra rounds will also keep you from needing to reload every second, so if you wish to avoid any frustrating deaths, then make sure you equip this attachment. 

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone, then check out our best Warzone weapons to replace the DMR guide.

Warzone streamers Symfuhny & BobbyPoff suggest ban wave made huge impact

Published: 4/Feb/2021 14:55 Updated: 4/Feb/2021 14:56

by Jacob Hale
symfuhny and bobbypoff warzone streamers
Activision/BobbyPoff/Symfuhny

Top Warzone streamers Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier and BobbyPoff have suggested that the recent ban wave has made a huge impact, saying they’ve run into no hackers since Activision’s update.

On February 2, Activision confirmed that they have an anti-cheat system in place in Call of Duty and, more importantly, they had banned a further 60,000 players as a result.

Much of the reaction to the news was actually quite negative. Most players are concerned about how easy it is for hackers to just make new accounts to play on, rendering this wave somewhat useless if so.

Streamers such as TimTheTatman didn’t think much of the ban wave — as shown in the clip below — but it may have actually done more good than people expected.

According to Symfuhny and Bobby, they’ve not actually encountered any cheaters at all since Activision’s update, having died to them multiple times a day prior to that.

Symfuhny said: “I’ve played eight hours yesterday, an hour and a half today, and I haven’t died to a cheater once I don’t think.”

Bobby said pretty much the same thing as Symfuhny, too. “Two days ago I ran into nine hackers. Yesterday I ran into three hackers. Today, I’ve run into zero hackers. With the last update, it basically reset all the coding for all the cheating companies, so they’re scrambling to try and get all their software up and running.”

Poff added that he’s “really surprised” the hackers aren’t back yet, as they normally return fairly quickly, so he’s hoping Activision will be quicker off the mark next time there’s an update and the hackers get going again.

It’s possible that the devs are taking more strenuous measures to shield against hackers now, especially with stars such as Vikkstar going viral by announcing their plans to quit playing the game.

The biggest test will be after the next Warzone patch, which is when cheats are usually refreshed and working again — hopefully, the number of hackers will still be severely depleted.