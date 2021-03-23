Warzone M13 loadout transforms AR into deadly Sniper Rifle - Dexerto

Popular YouTuber Jack ‘Jackfrags’ Mason showed off an M13 loadout that transforms the speedy AR into a highly accurate sniper rifle.

Warzone’s M13 is often overlooked in Warzone when it comes to the ever-popular AMAX and FFAR, but YouTuber Jackfrags’ latest M13 loadout proves just how devastating this AR is in Warzone Season 2. While it may not deal as much damage when compared to the game’s top SMGs and ARs, it does boast a blisteringly fast rate of fire.

The Call of Duty content creator has come up with a devastating loadout, which utilizes an attachment that is rarely used on Warzone’s Assault Rifles. This particular build is purely focused on boosting the M13’s accuracy, enabling players to effortlessly beam targets across all ranges with minimal recoil.

Whether it will see more use across Verdansk remains to be seen, but it’s certainly a unique build that is extremely fun to use.

Jackfrags’ M13 loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus Marksman

Optic: Sniper Scope

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

From a first glance, Jackfrags’ M13 loadout may not appear any different from the popular meta version, but a closer look will reveal the addition of the Sniper Scope optic. While it may seem like a rather odd choice, especially given the VLK 3.0x Optic has remained a staple pick, this scope does enable the M13 to unleash some incredibly accurate shots.

With its superior 4.4x magnification level, the Sniper Scope will help you to spot even the most distant of targets. Meanwhile, both the Monolithic Suppressor and Tempus Marksman attachments drastically increase your effective damage range.

The barrel also helps with the M13’s bullet velocity and recoil control, which is a must for those that wish to melt opponents in the mid to long-range. Another staple attachment is the Commando Foregrip.

This useful underbarrel keeps recoil to a minimum and diminishes any annoying weapon sway, making it essential for those wishing to line up those all-important headshots. Lastly, the 60 Round Mags supply players with more than enough bullets to claim multiple kills before needing to reload.

While the Sniper Scope glint may give away your position, you’ll invariably be able to kill your target with deadly precision before they can even react. While Jack’s M13 build may not overthrow the current meta loadouts, it does demonstrate how lethal the M13 is.

