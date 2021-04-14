Best Mac-10 Warzone class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup - Dexerto

The MAC-10 is still the go-to SMG and best close-range weapon in Warzone. These are the attachments you should equip to make the strongest MAC-10 loadout.

While the MP5 dominated the Warzone meta since the game’s launch, with some interference from the Origin 12 and R9-0 shotguns, the MAC-10 continues its win streak in Season 2. This pint-sized SMG comes packed with a lightning-fast rate of fire, decent damage, ludicrous hip-fire accuracy, and no recoil.

While a number of nerfs somewhat impacted how the MAC-10 is used, it remains the most popular SMG in Warzone for a reason.

In order to help you get the most out of the MAC-10 and pick up more Warzone wins, we’ve made the following loadout.

Best MAC-10 build for Warzone

Activision

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 5.9” Task Force

Stock: SAS Combat Stock

Ammunition: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Both Verdansk and Rebirth Island offer plenty of opportunities for players to sneak up on their foes and deliver some speedy close-quarter kills. Not only does this loadout bolster the MAC-10’s damage, it also gives you the mobility and mag size to down multiple foes.

First up is the Agency Suppressor. As the name suggests, this noise-reducing attachment keeps your shots concealed off the mini-map, and also like Modern Warfare’s Monolithic Suppressor, it helps with your damage at range.

The 5.9″ Task Force improves the MAC-10’s bullet velocity, damage and effective damage range — making it an excellent boost to the lethality of the Agency Suppressor and creates more opportunities to hit targets outside of close-quarter scenarios. While you’ll mainly want to use this SMG in more intimate areas of the map, the extra range can really help in those situations where you’re caught reloading your ranged weapon.

To complement the range and damage attachments, the SAS Combat Stock and Serpent Wrap both immediately boost your mobility and help turn this gun into a certified demon in close-range encounters. Recently, citing the mobility perks of the SAS, top players have communally shifted to it instead of the originally preferred Field Agent Grip.

Rounding things off at the bottom is the STANAG 53 Rnd Drum. This thing gives you the ammunition necessary to down groups of foes without reloading and, doubling up on mobility’s emphasis, it retains the aim-down-sight (ADS) speed that some sacrifice with the fast mag variant.

Best MAC-10 setup

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Secondary: AMAX

AMAX Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

This loadout uses EOD and Amped to keep you safe from any explosives while also enabling you to quickly swap weapons. These perks are important for most loadouts, but especially those that rely on the run-and-gun approach to combat.

Meanwhile, Overkill enables the use of AMAX – which remains a top gun in Warzone Season 2. Not only does this enable you to remain competitive in close-quarter firefights, but it also allows for some incredibly precise mid to long-range kills. If you’re tired of the AMAX though, you can easily swap to a ranged AR like the FFAR, Grau, or Kilo.

Lastly, both the Semtex and Heartbeat Sensor help with flushing out pesky campers. Simply rush into enemy-controlled buildings and let the bullets and frags fly.

How to unlock the MAC-10 in Warzone fast

For those who didn’t unlock the MAC-10 in the Season 1 battle pass, you’ll need to complete a challenge to unlock the weapon.

Fortunately, completing this challenge is incredibly easy. Simply equip an SMG and kill two or more players rapidly in 15 different matches. Doing this in Warzone can be a little trickier, so hop over to Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare’s multiplayer modes and play TDM or Free-for-All.

Once you’ve completed the above challenge, you’ll finally be able to claim the MAC-10 as your prize.

Alternative MAC-10 loadout

If you’re looking for an alternative loadout to the MAC-10, check out our MP5 loadout. This punchy SMG may no longer be the current king, but it still continues to sit comfortably near the top of the SMG rankings, thanks to its high damage and excellent mobility.

So there you have it, one MAC-10 loadout that can destroy even the most skilled Warzone players. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.

