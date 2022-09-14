Best UGM-8 Warzone loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The UGM-8 is a new LMG in both Vanguard and Warzone.

The best UGM-8 Warzone loadout can give you a competitive edge over your foes in Season 5, so here are all the attachments you should be using.

The Warzone Season 5 update is finally here, and the UGM-8 officially broke into the top 10 most selected guns. Unlike other weapons in the LMG category, the UGM-8 provides high mobility with a lightning-fast fire rate.

This enables it to compete with the game’s best Assault Rifles and SMGs – an area that is incredibly important when playing on Caldera and Fortune’s Keep. After all, having a gun you can rely on in close to mid-range firefights will give you huge amounts of kill potential.

The strength of the UGM-8 is reflected in its pick rate, which is currently sitting at an impressive 7.6%, making it the third most used gun in Warzone.

So, if you’re looking for the best UGM-8 Warzone loadout, then our build guide will have you frying your foes in no time.

Best UGM-8 Warzone loadout

Activision The best UGM-8 loadout can give you a competitive edge in Warzone Season 5.

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: Bernard XL214 736mm

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6X

Stock: Mercier WT Ancre

Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Proficiency: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Kit: Fully Loaded

The best UGM-8 loadout raises the LMG’s accuracy and control, which enables you to constantly barrage squads with ease. Guns with minimal recoil have always been popular in Warzone, which makes this UGM-8 build incredibly potent.

First up is the MX Silencer, Bernard XL214 736mm, and Tight Grip. All of these attachments greatly improve the UGM’s accuracy, which makes it an absolute laser across mid to long-range engagements.

In fact, when the LMG is kitted out with the above attachments it barely moves when fired. This means you can simply focus on your positioning without the need to constantly wrestle for control.

The added recoil reduction enables you to zero in on your targets with the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6X and light them up with the 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box. Pair this with the added damage from Lengthened and the max staring ammo from Fully Loaded, and you have a recipe for success.

Best UGM-8 setup (Perks & equipment)

Activision The best UGM-8 loadout utilizes a number of meta Warzone Perks and equipment.

Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Secondary: Armaguerra 43

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Tactical: Stim

Similar to many Warzone setups, our UGM-8 loadout utilizes E.O.D, Amped, and Overkill. E.O.D greatly reduces the damage taken from non-killstreak explosives and fire, which, in a game like Warzone, is a great addition to your setup.

Amped allows you to switch between weapons faster, making it particularly useful if you do run out of bullets mid-fight. Lastly, Overkill allows you to equip the meta Armaguerra 43 as your secondary.

While the UGM-8 does have decent mobility and speed, having access to one of the best Warzone SMGs will only increase your kill potential further. After all, having an SMG with quick ADS speeds and high damage should be a top priority for any aggressive player.

To round off this loadout, we’ve utilized the Throwing Knife and the Stim in the Lethal and Tactical slots. The Throwing Knife is great at instantly killing downed enemies, while the Stim gives you the ability to stave off any major damage – giving you the ability to stave off death itself.

How to unlock the UGM-8 in Warzone

Activision The UGM-8 won’t take long to unlock in Season 4.

In order to unlock the UGM-8 in Warzone, you’ll need to reach Tier 31 of the Season 4 Battle Pass. Simply play games of Warzone or Vanguard and the gun will be yours in no time. Of course, you can always utilize tier skips to speed up this process.

Alternative to the UGM-8 loadout

Treyarch/Activision The PKM has a low pick rate in Warzone, but can be lethal in the right hands.

If you’re looking for an alternative to the UGM-8 loadout, then consider using the PKM. This classic Modern Warfare weapon may not be as mobile, but it really packs a punch when kitted out with the best attachments.

The slower approach to combat may not be for everyone, but LMG aficionados will likely enjoy slinging bullets at their targets with this beefy weapon. Just remember to pack a quick-firing secondary to help with those close-range engagements.

So, there you have it, the best UGM-8 loadout you should be using in Warzone Season 4. Make sure you check out our Warzone page and weapon loadouts below to get ahead in the new update.

