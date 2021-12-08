Best BAR Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The best BAR loadout is capable of dishing out huge amounts of damage across Warzone’s Caldera map, making it one of the best ARs in the current meta. Find out which attachments you should equip to make the strongest BAR build.

Vanguard’s BAR features high amounts of damage, great accuracy, and plenty of attachments that make it incredibly versatile in Warzone. While both the STG44 and Automaton have already proven popular, many streamers have been using the BAR to help them net game-winning kills.

Not only is this loadout capable of increasing your killcount across Caldera, but it’s also incredibly easy to use.

Whether you’re looking to replace your current Cold War and Modern Warfare loadouts or just wish to try out one of the strongest ARs in the game, then our best BAR Warzone loadout will set you on the path to victory.

Contents

Best BAR Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: F 8 Stabilizer

Barrel: CGC 27” 2B

Optic: 1229/Slate 3.25x Custom

Stock: Cooper SP

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: .50 BMG 30 Round Mag

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Kit: Fully Loaded

The best BAR loadout in Warzone is tailored around boosting the gun’s firepower, accuracy, and ammo. First up is the F8 Stabilizer muzzle and CGC 27” 2B barrel. Both these attachments greatly increase the BAR’s accuracy, while also adding damage and aiding recoil control.

Next up is the Cooper SP, M1941 Hand Stop, and Stippled Grip. These attachments provide the BAR with aiming stability, further recoil control, and flinch resistance. This enables the use of the 1229/Slate 3.25x Custom, which offers a similar precision optic to that of Modern Warfare’s VLK 3.0x.

With these accuracy-enhancing attachments, you’ll be able to eliminate opponents across close to mid-range engagements without constantly having to adjust your aim. If that wasn’t good enough, both the 50 BMG 30 Round Mag and Lengthened ammo type increase the BAR’s bullet velocity, damage, and range.

In order to cover the weaknesses that come from the BAR’s limited ammo, we’ve utilized the Sleight of Hand perk and Fully Loaded. This will ensure you have the maximum starting ammo and greatly reduce the time of lengthy reload animations, which allows you to instantly get back into action.

Having a gun that you can rely on across all engagement ranges, particularly on maps with long sightlines, is incredibly important. Fortunately, this particular BAR loadout can take down enemies across all engagement ranges.

Best BAR setup (Perks & equipment)

Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Ghost

Perk 3: Amped

Secondary: Top Break

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Stim

Our BAR class utilizes all the standard meta Warzone perks. Both EOD and Amped keep you safe from any explosive blasts, while also giving increased speed when swapping to your secondary weapon. Ghost also helps keep you hidden from enemy squads.

Despite the BAR’s high damage at close to mid-range engagements, you’ll want to switch to the Top Break. These akimbo pistols can instantly drop a fully armored foe with just a few well-placed rounds, which makes them incredibly powerful in close-quarter firefights.

Lastly, both the Semtex and Stim will give you the tools needed to flush out pesky campers and survive incoming fire.

How to unlock the BAR in Warzone

In order to unlock the BAR in CoD Vanguard, you’ll need to reach account level 25. This shouldn’t take too long if you make use of double XP tokens or play with the Assault and Blitz Combat Pacing.

Once you’ve got your hands on the BAR, you’ll be able to start grinding out the best attachments in Warzone or Vaguard’s multiplayer.

Alternative to the BAR loadout

If the BAR doesn’t fit your playstyle, then consider using the Automaton as an alternative Assault Rifle. Not only does this deadly rifle boast impressive damage, but it also has great accuracy across all engagement ranges.

This makes it an extremely versatile pick in Caldera, where mid to long-range firefights are more common. Just make sure you’re running an SMG or the Top Break revolvers alongside it to help shutdown close-quarter rushes.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Warzone and Black Ops Cold War news and updates, then be sure to check out our Call of Duty page.