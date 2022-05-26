Best Carl Gustaf Warzone loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The best Carl Gustaf (H4 Blixen) Warzone loadout can dominate opponents in the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded updated, so find out which attachments you should be using to gain a competitive edge.

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is in full swing, which means players can finally unlock the Carl Gustaf (H4 Blixen) – the game’s latest SMG. This new weapon offers excellent mobility and accuracy across close to medium-range engagements.

For those looking for a dominant secondary on Caldera and Rebirth Island, the Carl Gustaf is certainly looking like an incredibly strong option. While it’s still too early to tell whether this Vanguard gun has what it takes to replace the MP40 as the best SMG, it certainly packs a punch.

In order to help increase your KDA and chances of securing an all-important victory, we’ve outlined the best Carl Gustaf loadout you should be using in Warzone.

Best Carl Gustaf Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Jonsson 9″ RMK

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Jonsson Skeletal CR-10

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 9mm 72 Round Mags

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Ammunition: Lengthened

Perk 1: Fleet

Perk 2: Quick

The best Carl Gustaf loadout raises the SMG’s accuracy, fire rate, range, mobility, damage, and control. Having attachments that bolster all aspects of the gun make it incredibly versatile – an area that is incredibly important for building a lethal secondary.

First up is the M1941 Hand Stop, Polymer Grip, and Jonsson Skeletal CR-10. All three of these attachments raise Carl Gustaf’s accuracy, while also providing plenty of recoil control. Not only does this make getting close-quarters headshots much easier, but the ability to hit enemies at mid-range also becomes an option.

This is especially true given the Jonsson 9″ RMK Barrel increases the gun’s damage and range potential. Combine the above with the added fire rate from the Recoil Booster and bullet velocity from Lengthened, and you have a recipe for a hard-hitting SMG.

Of course, while the Carl Gustaf can be used in mid-range fights, it’s often best to switch to your AR during distant engagements. Fortunately, the Fleet Perk boosts your weapon swap and movement speed, giving you plenty of time to switch to your preferred weapon of choice.

Just like most meta SMG loadouts, the Carl Gustaf uses the Quick Perk to enhance your mobility even further. After all, being able to run rings and outmaneuver your foes can give you a huge advantage, particularly in close-quarter engagements.

As you’ll primarily be using this weapon in close-quarter scenarios, we’ve used the Slate Reflector Optic. This sight offers the perfect amount of magnification for lining up head and body shots, while also not drastically impacting your view.

Lastly, the 9mm 72 Round Mags ensure you have plenty of rounds to down multiple foes – an area that is important for any weapon in Warzone. The added ammo count also makes the Carl Gustaf incredibly forgiving, so if you’re prone to missing your shots, then the 72 Round can help.

Best Carl Gustaf setup (Perks & equipment)

Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Primary: STG44

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Similar to many Warzone setups, our Carl Gustaf loadout also utilizes E.O.D, Amped, and Overkill. E.O.D greatly reduces the damage taken from non-killstreak explosives and fire, which, in a game like Warzone, is a great addition to your setup.

Amped allows you to switch between weapons faster, making it particularly useful if you do run out of bullets mid-fight. Lastly, Overkill allows you to equip the deadly STG44 loadout as your primary. While the Carl Gustaf does have mid-range capabilities, having access to the best Warzone AR will only increase your kill potential.

To round off this loadout, we’ve utilized Semtex and the Heartbeat Sensor in the Lethal and Tactical slots. Semtex is great at flushing out pesky campers, while the Heartbeat Sensor gives you the ability to track down your enemies.

How to unlock the Carl Gustaf in Warzone

In order to unlock the Carl Gustaf (H4 Blixen), you’ll need to get three slide kills in a single match fifteen times. We recommend heading over to Vanguard and playing in the game’s standard multiplayer modes.

Not only will the smaller maps make encountering foes quicker, but the limited player health will also lead to plenty of easy kills. If you only have access to Warzone, then we recommend playing on Rebirth Island as this map favors close-quarter engagements.

Alternative to the Carl Gustaf loadout

If you’re looking for an alternative to the Carl Gustaf (H4 Blixen), then consider using this MP40 loadout. This iconic weapon continues to be the best SMG in Warzone thanks to its incredible mobility, damage, and fire rate.

It may not have as much range potential as the Carl Gustaf, but it is incredibly dominant in close-quarter firefights. If you’re a fan of the run and gun playstyle, then you really can’t go wrong with the MP40.

So, there you have it, the best Carl Gustaf loadout you should be using in Warzone Season 3. Make sure you check out our Warzone page and weapon loadouts below to get ahead in the new update.

