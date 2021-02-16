NICKMERCS shows off his new lethal Bullfrog Warzone loadout

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has created a powerful Bullfrog loadout in Warzone that can be lethal in Verdansk.

While this Bullfrog loadout won’t remove the MAC-10 from the very top of the meta rankings, it’s still a good pick for those that like the extra ammunition the Bullfrog affords them. After all, having an SMG that can take out multiple foes in a single clip is always going to be beneficial across Verdansk.

Of course, just like every gun in Warzone, you’ll need to kit the Bullfrog out with the best attachments. Fortunately, Warzone streamer NICKMERCS has demonstrated just how lethal this SMG can be. If you’re looking for a gun that has a high ammo count and decent hipfire, then the Bullfrog is a great option.

NICKMERCS’ Bullfrog Warzone loadout

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 7.4” Task Force

Stock: No Stock

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: Stanag 85 Rnd

Nick’s Bullfrog loadout is different from our Black Ops Cold War multiplayer version, as it mainly focuses on the gun’s range and mobility. Unlike the MP5, the Bullfrog can actually hit targets outside of the usual close-quarter ranges. While it won’t beat any of the game’s powerful ARs, it can get you out of a tight spot if you find yourself out of rifle ammo.

GRU Suppressor is a vital attachment as it increases the Bullfrog’s damage range, while also offering sound suppression that quietens your shots. This enables you to effectively gun down your enemies without having to constantly switch to your AR for mid-range engagements.

The 7.4” Task Force also increases the gun’s overall damage, increases bullet velocity, and adds even more damage range. While this loadout will never beat Warzone’s best snipers, both the Muzzle and Barrel greatly bolster the Bullfrog’s ranged kill potential.

Due to the SMG’s clean default iron sight, Nick has a lot more options available when it comes to creating the perfect loadout. As a result, the No Stock attachment has been used to help increase the Sprint to Fire Speed, which allows you to react to threats that much quicker.

After all, being able to sweep corners and remain mobile is something every SMG player will want. This is particularly useful when you’re going for those sneaky flanks or hyper-aggressive pushes.

The Spetsnaz Grip decreases both the Bullfrog’s vertical and horizontal recoil, giving you excellent precision and handling. Not only does this make landing headshots easier, but it also stops you from having to wrestle for control whenever you fire.

Lastly, the Stanag 85 Rnd will give you enough bullets to wipe out multiple enemies and secure those game-winning kills.

