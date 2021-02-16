Logo
NICKMERCS shows off his new lethal Bullfrog Warzone loadout

Published: 16/Feb/2021 10:41

by James Busby
Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has created a powerful Bullfrog loadout in Warzone that can be lethal in Verdansk. 

While this Bullfrog loadout won’t remove the MAC-10 from the very top of the meta rankings, it’s still a good pick for those that like the extra ammunition the Bullfrog affords them. After all, having an SMG that can take out multiple foes in a single clip is always going to be beneficial across Verdansk.  

Of course, just like every gun in Warzone, you’ll need to kit the Bullfrog out with the best attachments. Fortunately, Warzone streamer NICKMERCS has demonstrated just how lethal this SMG can be. If you’re looking for a gun that has a high ammo count and decent hipfire, then the Bullfrog is a great option.

NICKMERCS’ Bullfrog Warzone loadout

Bullfrog
Activision / Treyarch
Nick’s Bullfrog loadout is worth giving a go.
  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Barrel: 7.4” Task Force
  • Stock: No Stock
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip 
  • Ammunition: Stanag 85 Rnd

Nick’s Bullfrog loadout is different from our Black Ops Cold War multiplayer version, as it mainly focuses on the gun’s range and mobility. Unlike the MP5, the Bullfrog can actually hit targets outside of the usual close-quarter ranges. While it won’t beat any of the game’s powerful ARs, it can get you out of a tight spot if you find yourself out of rifle ammo. 

GRU Suppressor is a vital attachment as it increases the Bullfrog’s damage range, while also offering sound suppression that quietens your shots. This enables you to effectively gun down your enemies without having to constantly switch to your AR for mid-range engagements. 

The 7.4” Task Force also increases the gun’s overall damage, increases bullet velocity, and adds even more damage range. While this loadout will never beat Warzone’s best snipers, both the Muzzle and Barrel greatly bolster the Bullfrog’s ranged kill potential. 

Due to the SMG’s clean default iron sight, Nick has a lot more options available when it comes to creating the perfect loadout. As a result, the No Stock attachment has been used to help increase the Sprint to Fire Speed, which allows you to react to threats that much quicker. 

After all, being able to sweep corners and remain mobile is something every SMG player will want. This is particularly useful when you’re going for those sneaky flanks or hyper-aggressive pushes. 

The Spetsnaz Grip decreases both the Bullfrog’s vertical and horizontal recoil, giving you excellent precision and handling. Not only does this make landing headshots easier, but it also stops you from having to wrestle for control whenever you fire. 

Lastly, the Stanag 85 Rnd will give you enough bullets to wipe out multiple enemies and secure those game-winning kills. 

Aspiring COD pro accidentally exposes his Black Ops Cold War hacks on stream

Published: 16/Feb/2021 0:00

by Alan Bernal
A Call of Duty player exposed himself cheating in Black Ops Cold War after apparently trying to clear his name of accusations. Though this competitor was unaware that he was actually broadcasting the hacks on Twitch.

British esports commentator Alan ‘Bricey’ Brice called out the aspiring CoD pro player on Twitter with a clip that clearly had the main game running alongside a modded view that had eyes on the enemy team.

The player in question goes by ‘yyyunggg’ and quickly moved to delete their Twitter account as soon as the damning clip started to spread.

“Imagine being so weird that multiple people figure out you have walls and an aim key,” Bricey said. “You deny and try to get away with it then accidentally put them on stream…”

According to the esports commentator, yyyunggg was trying to prove his innocence by pulling up his task manager, but must have crossed the wires to the point where his stream’s sources were now picking up the modded view.

In the short clip, two figures can be seen through the walls near the ‘Target A’ icon with a green bar above them in the smaller window of BOCW. Meanwhile, the larger display shows what the stream is seeing and is a normal view of the game.

Yyyunggg has deleted all videos and clips from his Twitch channel along with the roughly one-hour February 15 livestream he recorded as the clips were being shared on Twitter.

London Royal Ravens’ Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris and Connect’s David ‘Dqvee’ Davies were beside themselves after encountering the player online.

call of duty cheater twitch streamer yyyunggg
via Signatxre Twitter
A screenshot of the streamer with players visible through walls.

“I went on theatre and he was pre-firing through everything on his stream,” Zer0 said. “He went ‘watch this I bet I get this ace’ then got an ace hahaha.”

Call of Duty has a big problem with hackers at the moment. Everything from the battle royale, Warzone, being infested with the lot, as well as pros being concerned that cheaters could seep into official matches.

In this case, the community was able to plainly sort out that the player wasn’t legit, but there are still people who want to see meaningful solutions from Treyarch or Activision to help with Call of Duty’s many cheaters.