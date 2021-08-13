Best Cold War EM2 class loadout: Attachments, perks, setup

Black Ops Cold War Season 5 is live and, with it, comes the new EM2 assault rifle. This rifle has high damage at medium range but here are the attachments and everything else you need to know to pop off in your games.

The EM2 is part of Season’s 5 content drop that brought in classic maps, new game modes, and a new Battle Pass.

This AR is listed as a powerful weapon that requires precision to truly master. Uniquely, it has a low-zoom, built-in sight that can save players from needing to put a red dot on.

Here is everything that you need to know — from attachments to the loadout you’ll want to run while using this gun.

Best EM2 loadout for Cold War

Attachments

Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator

SOCOM Eliminator Barrel: 26.3″ Takedown

26.3″ Takedown Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: 30 Rnd

30 Rnd Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

On the EM2 you don’t need an Optic as the iron sight of the weapon is very good so we’ll use one of the five slots elsewhere. The SOCOM Eliminator muzzle is great as it tones down the vertical recoil on the gun.

By far the best barrel is the 26.3″ Takedown, because this increases the damage range by 150% making this mid-range AR viable in nearly every gunfight. Pair this with the Field Agent Grip for great recoil control. This will allow you to be able to control the gun while going for long-range engagements.

You’ll want to use the Airborne Elastic Wrap as it allows for a much faster ADS time and gives nearly double the flinch resistance. Finally, the 30 Rnd mag is perfect for the EM2 because the additional 10 bullets really help for multiple fights.

Best EM2 setup (Perks & equipment)

Perk 1: Flak Jacket & Tactical Mask

Flak Jacket & Tactical Mask Perk 2: Scavenger & Gearhead

Scavenger & Gearhead Perk 3: Ghost & Ninja

Ghost & Ninja Secondary: Diamatti

Diamatti Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Trophy System Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

Pair up the EM2 with the Diamatti, this burst pistol is great for up close encounters that the AR may struggle in. Also, running Semtex and stuns are really useful for pushing enemies out of position and into the open to gun them down.

Perk Greed is extremely helpful as the EM2 doesn’t need more than five attachments. Running Flak Jacket and Tactical Mask will help with the spamming of stuns and nades. Also having Scavenger and Gearhead should increase your chances to go on higher streaks.

The Field upgrade recommended would have to be the Trophy System. Using the EM2 you’ll want to post up and pick off enemies one by one. Having your trophy up faster, with Gearhead, will help make sure you don’t get naded out of your spot.

Lastly, using Ghost and Ninja for the final perk slot is perfect for nearly every situation as it allows you to be stealthy.

How to unlock the EM2 in Cold War

The EM2 is free for every player in Cold War, all you need to do it reach Tier 15 in the Season 5 Battle Pass.

Looking for a faster way? Players can also buy a blueprint from a bundle when it appears in the store and start using the gun right away.

Alternative to the EM2 loadout

If the EM2 seems like too much to grind for, or you need a class to reach Tier 15 with, then try using the Krig 6. This weapon has high damage just like the EM2, but a bit more range so it could feel better for long range.

There are so many viable ARs in Cold War right now and the EM2 is definitely looking to make a splash in Multiplayer.

Give it a try when you unlock and find out for yourself if this gun fits in the AR meta.