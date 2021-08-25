Best RAAL MG Warzone class loadout: Attachments, setup, perks

The RAAL MG is the latest hard-hitting LMG to be added in Warzone Season 5, but what loadout should you use to get the most out of the weapon?

Season 5 of Warzone has arrived and while fans are looking forward to the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard update, there’s still plenty of content being added in the meantime.

Whether it’s the EM2 AR, the Marshal pistol, or the TEC-9 SMG, Season 5 has certainly delivered when it comes to adding brand new guns to the title.

Luckily, the devs haven’t stopped there, with the latest patch introducing the Modern Warfare RAAL MG to Warzone.

This hard-hitting LMG is perfect for beaming down enemies at long range and dealing a huge amount of damage, but what attachments should you run to make the RAAL MG a viable meta weapon?

Best RAAL MG loadout for Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: RAAL Monocore

RAAL Monocore Barrel: 32.0″ RAAL Line Breaker

32.0″ RAAL Line Breaker Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Underbarrel: FFS Oblique

FFS Oblique Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Perks

Double Time

Ghost

Amped

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat

Heartbeat Secondary: Marshal

First of all, you’ll want to equip the weapon with the RAAL Monocore in the barrel slot as it offers increased damage range as well as sound suppression. While masking the sound of your bullets is less important in Modern Warfare. it’s key in Warzone to remain undetected on the radar.

Next, make sure you use the 32.0″ RAAL Line Breaker barrel for increased bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil control. These stats are all significant if you’re looking to beam enemies down at long range.

After that, it’s worth adding in the VLK 3.0x Optic so you have a clear scope that makes it easy to track opponents and land all of your shots.

Finally, finish off the loadout with the Tac Laser for decreased ADS Speed and of course, the FFS Oblique to bolster the LMG’s heavy recoil pattern.

How to unlock the RAAL MG in Warzone

While some new weapons in Warzone require players to complete an incredibly difficult task to unlock them, the devs have made obtaining the RAAL MG relatively easy.

All you have to do is get 5 kills in 7 different matches while using LMGs equipped with a Scout Optic. As this is a Modern Warfare weapon, you can even back out of the matches once you’ve got 5 kills to make the process as quick as possible.

While you could complete the challenge in Warzone, we recommend doing it in Modern Warfare Multiplayer to make it simple and fast.

So, there you have it, that’s the best RAAL MG loadout in Warzone’s current meta. Don’t forget to check out our Call of Duty homepage for all the latest news, guides, and leaks.