Best Pelington Warzone loadout class: Attachments, Setup, Perk - Dexerto

The Pelington 703 sniper rifle is a great choice in medium-range gunfights for sharpshooters. It may not be the most powerful sniper in Warzone, but its speed is unparalleled and with the correct attachments it can be very deadly.

While both the AX-50 and the Kar98k are great choices in Warzone when taking on enemies at long-distances, it’s the Pelington 703 that excels in medium-short range skirmishes.

The speed of the gun is unmatched in the sniper rifle category and landing a headshot with the weapon will instantly down an opponent. There’s no denying it takes a lot of skill and practice to utilize the Pelington effectively, but once you have mastered the weapon, you’ll be constantly be downing opponents with a single shot.

Without further ado, let’s check out the best Pelington class and which attachments get the most out of the weapon.

Best Pelington loadout for Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor

Wrapped Suppressor Barrel: 26.5″ Tiger Team

26.5″ Tiger Team Ammunition: 7 Rnd

7 Rnd Underbarrel: Bipod

Bipod Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Perks

Perk 1: E.O.D

E.O.D Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Secondary:

M4A1

Equipment:

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Heartbeat Sensor Lethal: Grenade

For starters, running the Wrapped Suppressor in the Muzzle slot is a must for Warzone as the attachment gives a bullet velocity and damage range boost. On top of this, having a silencer on your weapon in the battle royale environment can be the difference between winning and losing a match.

Next, the 26.5 Tiger Team barrel is perfect for the Pelington as it improves damage, reload quickness, bullet velocity, and fire rate. This everything a player is looking for in a sniper so make sure you’re running this attachment.

Although the Bipod may seem like a strange choice, its improvement of the gun’s recoil control can be significant when taking multiple shots on an opponent. As Warzone has a higher time-to-kill than BOCW, this can make a world of difference when you miss a shot or hit the body of an enemy.

Finally, make sure you finish off the loadout with the 7 Rnd Mag for some extra ammunition and the Airborne Elastic Wrap to improve your ADS time. These two attachments round off the class nicely and give you all the tools you need to dominate your Warzone matches.

The addition of the M4A1 in the secondary slot is just in case a skirmish gets messy and you need an AR to clean up a few opponents. It’s always handy having a machine gun ready just in case, so don’t skip on the Overkill perk.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you create the perfect Pelington class for Warzone that’ll help you take out multiple opponents in a single-shot. You’ll definitely need some practice with the weapon, but once you’ve mastered it, it’s lights out for your enemies.