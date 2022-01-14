Best Welgun Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The best Welgun Warzone loadout is an extremely tough Assault Rifle to counter in Season 1 and we’ve got the strongest attachments and perks to complement the ultimate class setup.

CoD Vanguard’s NZ-41 is a fast-firing AR that absolutely shreds in the right hands. While it won’t help in a long-range gunfight, playing to its strengths can have you winning game after game in no time.

Choosing the right set of attachments is key to boosting your mobility along with ADS speeds. Once you’re kitted out with this setup, you’ll be tearing through squads across any playlist.

So here’s a full rundown on everything you need to equip the best NZ-41 Warzone loadout in Season 1.

Contents

Best Welgun Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 120mm Gawain Short

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Gawain Skeletal

Underbarrel: m1915 Steady

Magazine: 9mm 64 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Perk 1: Acrobatic

Perk 2: Quick

When crafting the optimal Welgun loadout in Warzone, your main goal must be to increase mobility. From movement speed and ADS speed down to fire rate itself, leaning into the right stats can have you rushing through squads in the blink of an eye.

Starting things off we have the Recoil Booster Muzzle and 120mm Gawain Short Barrel to boost the gun’s rate of fire. When combined, these attachments provide a lightning-quick fire rate that’s among the fastest of any SMG today.

Next comes the Gawain Skeletal Stock to improve movement speed while using the Welgun. Unlike most picks in this category, the Gawain Skeletal has no major downsides, making it the obvious choice.

Similarly, the m1915 Steady Underbarrel boosts hipfire accuracy a great deal without taking anything away from the build. Given how fast you’ll be moving, firing from the hip is essential with the Welgun.

The 9mm 64 Round Magazine is another crucial pick to help elevate the Welgun SMG in Warzone. Although it applies a slight nerf to movement speed, bigger mags and a faster reload are worth the tradeoff. This pick allows you to keep on firing without having to worry between gunfights.

For Ammo Type we’ve settled on Hollow Point for a little extra damage. If you land any shots to your opponent’s arms or legs, they’ll be falling down as quickly as if you were landing headshots.

Further improving mobility in a number of ways is the Fabric Grip Rear Grip, another must-have for this Welgun loadout. ADS speed, sprint speed, and hipfire accuracy are all improved by this lone attachment.

Rounding things out, there’s no looking past Acrobatic and Quick for the two Weapon Perks. We’ve already buffed agility a great deal and now, these two Perks push your movement to another level. There’s no faster loadout in Warzone today than when these Perks combine.

Best Welgun Warzone setup (Perks & Equipment)

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Secondary: BAR

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stim

When choosing the best Perks for your Welgun loadout, you want to prioritize speed over all other attributes. This is why we’ve settled on the typical E.O.D., Overkill, and Amped to get the most out of this setup.

Given the fast fire rate of the Welgun, you need a strong Secondary weapon to swap to. You’ll be flipping back and forth in almost every fight, hence why we recommend bringing a BAR into the match.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Lethal and Tactical equipment, there’s no looking past the meta Frag Grenade and Stims combo.

Frags have always been versatile in Warzone and Stims have jumped right to the top of the list in Warzone Season 1 due to their new movement buff potential.

How to unlock the Welgun in Warzone

To unlock the Welgun in Warzone, you have a few different options. First is the Vanguard Zombies method which requires you to get five rapid headshot kills in 50 different portal objectives.

This is a time-consuming challenge so we recommend the Vanguard multiplayer method instead. This option requires you to get 10 SMG kills while aiming down sights in a single match 15 times. It’s worth noting, you have to play each match to completion as leaving early will not track any progress.

While these are early methods to unlock the SMG, a unique Warzone challenge is sure to arrive in a matter of weeks as well if you don’t happen to own CoD Vanguard.

Alternatives to the Welgun Warzone loadout

If this rapid SMG loadout isn’t doing the job for you, it’s worth trying out a more precise AR build instead. We recommend the ultimate STG44 loadout as a strong alternative if you’d rather time your shots and pick your battles.

Rather than blitzing through the map and constantly pushing the pace, the STG44 can be used for a more tactical approach.

That’s everything you need to know about the very best Welgun Warzone loadout today. With the gun still relatively fresh, there are sure to be plenty of incremental balance changes over the coming weeks.

Rest assured, we’ll keep this loadout guide updated to reflect any adjustments in the latest Warzone patches. In the meantime, check out some other crucial loadout guides below:

