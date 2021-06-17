Best Warzone MG 82 class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The MG 82 LMG has been added to Warzone as part of the new Season 4 update. Here are the best attachments and loadout you should be using.

Warzone’s Season 4 update is now live and players are currently getting to grips with all the new guns, Gulag changes, and POI that has hit Verdansk. The recent weapon balance changes have also shaken up the current meta, which has led to some weapons creeping into contention.

One of the latest weapons to be added to the game’s ever-growing arsenal is that of a new LMG – the MG 82. Unlike its slower, methodical brothers, the MG 82 has the highest fire rate in the LMG class. In fact, the MG 82 spits out bullets at an incredible rate. If that wasn’t enough, the lightning-fast gun has a decent ADS speed and moderate recoil.

While it still may be early days, the MG 82 will likely be a weapon that both LMG fans and AR users will want to add to their collection. In order to help you get the most out of the MG 82 in Warzone, we’ve outlined the best loadout, and the attachments you be using to help you secure that all-important win.

How to unlock the MG 82 in Warzone

To unlock the MG 82 in Warzone and Cold War, players must reach Tier 15 of the Season Four Battle Pass. Once you’ve reached this level, you’ll be able to use the MG 82 in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War lobbies.

Like previous seasons, the Battle Pass weapons can also be obtained by purchasing new weapon bundles. This is particularly useful if you don’t want to spend time grinding through the Season 4 Battle Pass.

Best MG 82 loadout for Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 16.4” Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Ammunition: 125 Rnd Speed Mag

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

The real beauty of the MG 82 is in its ability to effortlessly beam opponents from afar with laser-like accuracy. When kitted out with the attachments above, the MG 82 is an absolute monster across all engagement ranges.

First up is the Agency Suppressor and 16.4” Task Force barrel. Both these attachments increase the gun’s effective damage range, bullet velocity, vertical/horizontal recoil control, and even suppress your shots.

Combine this with the MG 82’s already blisteringly fast rate of fire and you’ll be taking down multiple players before they can even react. This is made even easier when you land head and body shots using the Axial Arms 3x.

However, just like all LMGs, the MG 82 does struggle on the mobility side of things. While the Serpent Wrap does help speed up the gun’s ADS, it’s often best to switch to your secondary in close-quarter situations to avoid any frustrating deaths.

Lastly, the 125 Rnd Speed Mag helps alleviate the MG 82’s lengthy reload animations, enabling you to get back into action quicker. Despite the speedier reload time, we still recommend finding cover before you go putting another mag in.

Best MG 82 setup (Perks & equipment)

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Secondary: MAC-10

MAC-10 Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

This MG 82 class utilizes all the same perks and equipment as our other meta Warzone loadouts. EOD and Amped are a must if you wish to reduce explosive damage and switch to your secondary quicker.

Having a mobile weapon like the MAC-10 or MP5 is a must, particularly given how sluggish the MG 82 can be. Once you have selected your Overkill loadout, then try to always secure Ghost upon your next drop.

Keeping hidden from enemy UAVs and Heartbeat sensors is incredibly important to your survival, especially in later rounds where the ring brings everyone closer together.

Alternative to the MG 82 loadout

The PKM and Stoner 63 are great options for those that enjoy the LMG playstyle. Both guns feature great accuracy, damage, and recoil — making them viable options in Warzone Season 4.

Season 4 buffed a number of Cold War attachments, which has enabled certain guns like the Stoner 63 to creep into contention. Meanwhile, the PKM has been a fan-favorite since Season 1, thanks to its overall ease of use and effectiveness.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Warzone and Black Ops Cold War news and updates, then be sure to check out our Call of Duty page.