 Best FARA 83 Warzone loadout class: Attachments, setup, perks - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Best FARA 83 Warzone loadout class: Attachments, setup, perks

Published: 25/Feb/2021 11:24 Updated: 25/Feb/2021 12:09

by James Busby
FARA 83
Activision / Treyarch

Share

Warzone Warzone Season 2

The FARA 83 is the latest AR to join Call of Duty’s ever-growing weapon roster in Warzone Season 2. Here, we break down the strongest FARA loadout you should be using to maximize your damage. 

While the AMAX proved just how potent it could be in Warzone Season 1, it now has a new rival in the form of Black Ops Cold War’s FARA 83. This lightning-fast AR was released as part of the big Season 2 update, which introduced new operators, modes, maps, weapons, and more. Just like the AMAX, the FARA is based on the real-life Galil, and boy does it pack a powerful punch. 

The FARA 83 comes kitted with an incredibly high rate of fire, high damage profile, and incredible precision, which enables players to kill their foes in a matter of seconds. 

As a result, this deadly assault rifle is a must-pick for those that want to wrack up high kill count games. In order to help you get the most out of the FARA 83, we’ve put together a lethal loadout that you can use to gain a competitive edge.

If you haven’t unlocked the FARA 83 yet and wish to add it to your collection, then check out our unlock guide right here

Best Warzone FARA 83 loadout

FARA 83
Activision / Treyarch
The FARA could become one of the top ARs in the current meta.
  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 15.5” Contour 
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag 

Perks

  • Perk 1: EOD
  • Perk 2: Overkill
  • Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

First up is the Agency Suppressor Muzzle and 15.5” Contour Barrel. The Agency Suppressor greatly diminishes the FARA’s vertical recoil control, which enables you to effortlessly beam your foes across all ranges without having to wrestle for control.  

Meanwhile, the 15.5” Contour Barrel increases the FARA’s effective damage range and enhances the AR’s already potent bullet velocity. This makes getting those all-important mid to long-range kills incredibly easy. 

The Axial Arms 3x Optic is a must for those that wish to remain accurate across vast engagement ranges, while also giving you a clean sight that doesn’t obstruct your view in close to mid-range firefights. Of course, the Visiontech 2x could also be used here should you prefer to opt for more aggressive engagements.

FARA 83
Activision / Treyarch
Having an AR that can quickly beam opponents is always going to be popular in Warzone.

Just like most Cold War guns, the Field Agent Foregrip has been utilized to further reduce both the FARA’s horizontal and vertical recoil. Simply click on your target’s body/head and get beaming away to claim a quick kill.

Lastly, the Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag supply players with more than enough bullets to shred through even the most well-armored foes. The FARA’s fire rate is incredibly fast, so you’ll chew through these rounds quickly. Fortunately, the added reload quickness makes swapping out mags quick and painless, ensuring you can get back to wracking up kills in no time. 

So, there you have it, all the attachments you should be using with the FARA 83 in Warzone Season 2. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.

Call of Duty

How to get Yellow Access Cards in Warzone and what they do

Published: 25/Feb/2021 16:46

by Jacob Hale
Warzone yellow access card location
Activision

Share

Warzone

With the launch of Season 2, Warzone has brand new Yellow Access Cards. They’re extremely rare and offer the chance of some very good loot to put you ahead of the competition.

Season 2 has brought a tonne of new content to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, including new weapons, skins and maps.

In Verdansk specifically, there are a small group of brand new weapon silos to pick up some impressive loot as well as the new Shipwreck POI.

Shipwreck has brought zombies back to Verdansk, and they’re actually the key to finding the Yellow Access Card. Here’s what you’ve got to do.

Shipwreck POI Warzone Season 2 Yellow Access Card
Activision
You’ll have to head to Shipwreck to find this rare Access Card.

How to get Yellow Access Card in Warzone

The first thing to note about the Yellow Access Card is that it’s extremely rare. In fact, there’s only one per lobby.

To get the Yellow Access Card, you have to head to the new Shipwreck POI and start slaying the zombies as part of the Outbreak event.

It doesn’t matter how many you kill, but the very last zombie drops the Yellow Access Card. So, technically, you can join the party late and take out any enemies and the final zombie and claim your prize.

Rewards & how to use it

Using the Yellow Access Card is simple: you simply head to the unique yellow loot crate on the ship, as specified with a popup image on screen.

From there, you can just pop the crate open and take your rewards, with a bunch of cash, armor satchels, weapons and more available.

Of course, this isn’t an easy task to complete. If you’ve already dropped in at Shipwreck, you’ll know it gets seriously busy, and as more and more players discover the secrets of the Yellow Access Card, this will only become more amplified.

So, if you think you’ve got the gunskill to take out half the lobby and a bunch of zombies too, it’s well worth heading down to Shipwreck and seeing what you can do.