Best FARA 83 Warzone loadout class: Attachments, setup, perks - Dexerto

The FARA 83 is the latest AR to join Call of Duty’s ever-growing weapon roster in Warzone Season 2. Here, we break down the strongest FARA loadout you should be using to maximize your damage.

While the AMAX proved just how potent it could be in Warzone Season 1, it now has a new rival in the form of Black Ops Cold War’s FARA 83. This lightning-fast AR was released as part of the big Season 2 update, which introduced new operators, modes, maps, weapons, and more. Just like the AMAX, the FARA is based on the real-life Galil, and boy does it pack a powerful punch.

The FARA 83 comes kitted with an incredibly high rate of fire, high damage profile, and incredible precision, which enables players to kill their foes in a matter of seconds.

As a result, this deadly assault rifle is a must-pick for those that want to wrack up high kill count games. In order to help you get the most out of the FARA 83, we’ve put together a lethal loadout that you can use to gain a competitive edge.

If you haven’t unlocked the FARA 83 yet and wish to add it to your collection, then check out our unlock guide right here.

Best Warzone FARA 83 loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 15.5” Contour

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

Perks

Perk 1: EOD

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

First up is the Agency Suppressor Muzzle and 15.5” Contour Barrel. The Agency Suppressor greatly diminishes the FARA’s vertical recoil control, which enables you to effortlessly beam your foes across all ranges without having to wrestle for control.

Meanwhile, the 15.5” Contour Barrel increases the FARA’s effective damage range and enhances the AR’s already potent bullet velocity. This makes getting those all-important mid to long-range kills incredibly easy.

The Axial Arms 3x Optic is a must for those that wish to remain accurate across vast engagement ranges, while also giving you a clean sight that doesn’t obstruct your view in close to mid-range firefights. Of course, the Visiontech 2x could also be used here should you prefer to opt for more aggressive engagements.

Just like most Cold War guns, the Field Agent Foregrip has been utilized to further reduce both the FARA’s horizontal and vertical recoil. Simply click on your target’s body/head and get beaming away to claim a quick kill.

Lastly, the Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag supply players with more than enough bullets to shred through even the most well-armored foes. The FARA’s fire rate is incredibly fast, so you’ll chew through these rounds quickly. Fortunately, the added reload quickness makes swapping out mags quick and painless, ensuring you can get back to wracking up kills in no time.

So, there you have it, all the attachments you should be using with the FARA 83 in Warzone Season 2. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.