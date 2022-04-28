Best Nikita AVT Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The Nikita AVT has the best-in-class fire rate for assault rifles in Warzone, but what loadout maximizes this gun’s strengths in Season 3 Classified Arms?

Warzone Season 3 has finally arrived and it’s introduced a huge amount of new content to the game including Operation Monarch, fresh POIs on Caldera, and of course, significant balance changes.

Despite all of these additions, it’s the new Nikita AVT AR that’s standing out from the crowd due to its incredibly high fire rate and lethal TTK if the user can land their shots.

While the weapon can be kitted out for long-range, its best-in-class fire rate makes it difficult to control unless you equip the correct attachments.

Luckily, we’ve outlined the strongest meta build for the Nikita AVT in Season 3 so you can focus on tearing down your opponents on Rebirth Island and Caldera.

Best Nikita AVT Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Empress 613mm BFA

Empress 613mm BFA Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Empress Notch

Empress Notch Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 7.62x54mmR 45 Round Mags

7.62x54mmR 45 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk1: Brace

Brace Perk2: Fully Loaded

First of all, you’ll want to equip the Nikita AVT with the MX Silencer and the Empress 613mm BFA to enhance the weapon’s bullet velocity, damage range, and overall recoil control. These attachments are essential if you’re looking to transform this gun into a medium to long-range AR.

Next, make sure to utilize the Empress Notch stock, M1941 Hand Stop, and Polymer Grip to bolster the Nikta’s heavy recoil pattern and give the setup a slight boost of mobility. While this gun does have the best-in-class fire rate for ARs, that comes at the cost of a lot of kickback, so these attachments will help alleviate that issue.

When it comes to bullets, make sure you run Lengthened to maximize the gun’s TTK, as well as the 7.62x54mmR 45 Round Mags so you can take multiple opponents without having to reload.

Finally, finish off the loadout with Brace so you’re initial shots are always on target and Fully Loaded so you don’t have to worry about searching for ammo when you get your hands on the Nikita.

Best Nikita AVT Warzone class

Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Secondary: MP40

MP40 Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical: Stim

When it comes to perks, our loadout runs the standard meta choices with Amped increasing your weapon swap speeds and EOD protecting you from explosive blasts.

As our Nikita AVT loadout focuses on transforming the AR into a laser beam at medium to long-range, we recommend running Overkill instead of Ghost so can run a meta SMG.

In Season 3, the MP40 is still the most popular weapon in Warzone and absolutely shreds at close range, so having it as your secondary is never a bad idea.

Finally, finish off the class with a Grenade to flush enemies out of cover and a Stim to give you a boost of health in the middle of an intense gunfight.

How to unlock the Nikita AVT in Warzone

As the Nikita arrived in the recent Season 3 update, unlocking the deadly new weapon is relatively simple and won’t take you very long at all.

All you need to do is reach Tier 31 in the free Battle Pass and you’ll be able to start leveling up and customizing the high-fire rate AR.

Alternative to the Nikita AVT Warzone loadout

If you’re finding the recoil of the Nikita AVT a little too difficult to control, or the weapon simply doesn’t fit your style of play, it may be worth picking up the Cooper Carbine.

This popular Vanguard AR has a steady recoil pattern and reliable damage, making it pinpoint accurate at long range. It can also be kitted out as a sniper support if you’re looking for a gun that thrives at close to medium range.

Overall, it’s an incredibly versatile weapon so consider checking out our dedicated loadout for the gun if you’re looking for an alternative to the Nikita AVT.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Warzone and Vanguard news and updates, then be sure to check out our Call of Duty page.

For even more content, we have more guides for you below:

