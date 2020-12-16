Logo
Best MP5 loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Published: 16/Dec/2020 14:09

by James Busby
MP5
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Warzone Warzone Season 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Season 1 integration has finally launched in Warzone, bringing with it plenty of new and exciting content. However, the MP5 still remains a popular pick. Find out which attachments you should equip to make the strongest MP5 loadout in Warzone. 

Despite receiving a significant nerf in Black Ops Cold War, the Treyarch variant is still an incredibly strong SMG. The MP5 dominated both the casual and competitive CoD scene in both Cold War and Modern Warfare, so we wouldn’t be surprised if this gun maintains its top spot. After all, the MP5 still has one of the fastest ADS speeds, a rate of fire, and close-quarter damage in the game. 

Whether you’re looking to run and gun your way to victory or just after an SMG that can shred through your foes, the MP5 is still a decent pick. In order to help you get the most out of Black Ops Cold War’s MP5 in Warzone, we’ve put together the following loadout. 

Best MP5 loadout for Warzone

MP5 Warzone
Activision / Treyarch
The MP5 is still one of the best SMGs in Warzone.
  • Muzzle: Infantry Compensator 
  • Barrel: 9.5” Extended 
  • Underbarrel: Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 40 Rnd Drum
  • Rear Grip: Speed Tape

This MP5 loadout is all about boosting the gun’s accuracy, mobility, and control. It may not deal much damage in mid to long-range engagements, but it absolutely shreds when used in close-quarter firefights. 

First up is the Infantry Compensator. Unfortunately, the Black Ops variant features no Monolithic Integral Suppressor, so we’ve utilized the Infantry Compensator instead. This helps curb the MP5’s vertical recoil control. 

When you combine this with the underbarrel Foregrip, you have an SMG that is laser-like in its accuracy. In fact, the gun barely moves when fired. This is particularly useful as it enables you to utilize the added bullet velocity granted from the 9.5” Extended Barrel. No recoil management is needed, so simply hold down the trigger and let the bullets fly. 

mp5 black ops cold war
Activision / Treyarch
Our MP5 loadout is particularly potent in close-quarter fights.

The 40 Rnd Drum offers plenty of ammunition without lowering the MP5’s ADS time, while the Speed Tape rear grip allows you to quickly snap onto your enemy in a blink of an eye. This is particularly important if you wish to aggressively rush your foes or wish to gain an advantage in smaller areas of the map. 

Be sure to give this MP5 loadout a go and follow @DexertoIntel for all the latest Warzone updates.

Call of Duty

Warzone players slam “terrible” Diamond camo design in Season 1

Published: 16/Dec/2020 13:58

by Daniel Megarry
Call of Duty Cold War Diamond Camo
Treyarch

Warzone Warzone Season 1

Call of Duty: Warzone players have expressed their anger over the way Diamond camo looks in Season 1, calling it disrespectful to those who spent hours unlocking it.

Warzone has just been given its biggest ever update. Season 1 of Treyarch’s popular battle royale, which dropped on December 16, introduced a brand new map, Rebirth Island, as well as a series of new weapons including the Mac 10 SMG and the Groza Assault Rifle.

The new season seems to be going down very well with longtime fans, but one thing that’s dampening the experience for some players is the new Diamond weapon camo design, which has been brought across from Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Weapon Camo
Treyarch
The Diamond camo as it appears in Black Ops Cold War.

Fans will know this particular blinged-up camo is one of the most difficult to unlock in the game. It takes hours of dedication, and should be something players can proudly show off to highlight their achievement.

Unfortunately, the Diamond camo design in Warzone leaves a lot to be desired, and truly pales in comparison to the Black Ops Cold War design above, which was far more stylish. You can see it for yourself in the video below.

Warzone fans hate the “terrible” Diamond camo

The main problem seems to be that the ‘diamonds’ on the camo don’t really look like diamonds at all. They lack shine or texture and are more comparable to stone, which certainly takes away from the ‘prestigious’ nature of the design.

Fans have already taken to social media to share their frustration over the “terrible” new Diamond camo design, with many saying they’re simply refusing to use it in Warzone.

One player accused Warzone of ‘disrespecting’ the Cold War version of Diamond camo, while another questioned, “How does a camo that takes HOURS… that was ALREADY MEDIOCRE compared to [Black Ops 4’s] diamond… LOOK LIKE THIS?”

A third chimed in: “On the snipers, specifically the Barrett, it looks horrendous. I can’t use it.”

While this is purely a cosmetic frustration that doesn’t affect gameplay, Black Ops Cold War players are facing a bug in Zombies mode that’s broken the Pack-A-Punch upgrade tool, leaving them almost defenseless in the face of hordes.

For the latest news on the Season One update, make sure you follow our Warzone Season 1 live blog and check out our dedicated Call of Duty hub where you'll find weapons guides, patch notes, and leaks.