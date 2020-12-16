Best MP5 loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Season 1 integration has finally launched in Warzone, bringing with it plenty of new and exciting content. However, the MP5 still remains a popular pick. Find out which attachments you should equip to make the strongest MP5 loadout in Warzone.

Despite receiving a significant nerf in Black Ops Cold War, the Treyarch variant is still an incredibly strong SMG. The MP5 dominated both the casual and competitive CoD scene in both Cold War and Modern Warfare, so we wouldn’t be surprised if this gun maintains its top spot. After all, the MP5 still has one of the fastest ADS speeds, a rate of fire, and close-quarter damage in the game.

Whether you’re looking to run and gun your way to victory or just after an SMG that can shred through your foes, the MP5 is still a decent pick. In order to help you get the most out of Black Ops Cold War’s MP5 in Warzone, we’ve put together the following loadout.

Best MP5 loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Barrel: 9.5” Extended

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Ammunition: 40 Rnd Drum

Rear Grip: Speed Tape

This MP5 loadout is all about boosting the gun’s accuracy, mobility, and control. It may not deal much damage in mid to long-range engagements, but it absolutely shreds when used in close-quarter firefights.

Read More: Best MAC 10 loadout in Warzone

First up is the Infantry Compensator. Unfortunately, the Black Ops variant features no Monolithic Integral Suppressor, so we’ve utilized the Infantry Compensator instead. This helps curb the MP5’s vertical recoil control.

When you combine this with the underbarrel Foregrip, you have an SMG that is laser-like in its accuracy. In fact, the gun barely moves when fired. This is particularly useful as it enables you to utilize the added bullet velocity granted from the 9.5” Extended Barrel. No recoil management is needed, so simply hold down the trigger and let the bullets fly.

The 40 Rnd Drum offers plenty of ammunition without lowering the MP5’s ADS time, while the Speed Tape rear grip allows you to quickly snap onto your enemy in a blink of an eye. This is particularly important if you wish to aggressively rush your foes or wish to gain an advantage in smaller areas of the map.

Be sure to give this MP5 loadout a go and follow @DexertoIntel for all the latest Warzone updates.