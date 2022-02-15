Best Whitley LMG Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The Whitley LMG is one of Warzone Season 2’s new weapons, and it packs a serious punch. If you’re wondering how to make use of the new gun in Caldera, here’s our best Whitley LMG Warzone loadout, complete with Attachments and Perks.

Warzone Season 2 is here, and it’s added a host of new weapons into the mix, shaking up the meta in the process. Alongside the KG M40, a new option in the Assault Rifle class, players can earn the Whitley, an LMG that’s perfect for Caldera’s vast open spaces.

The Whitley LMG has the best damage per shot out of all of Vanguard’s light machine guns and is utterly devastating at long range. Its bulky size may be off-putting to some, but with the right setup, it could dominate Warzone Season 2.

Here is our best Whitley LMG Warzone loadout, including the top Attachments, Perks, and Equipment you should use.

Best Whitley LMG loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: 28″ Gracey Mk. 9

28″ Gracey Mk. 9 Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: CGC R4

CGC R4 Magazine: .30-06 120 Round Boxes

.30-06 120 Round Boxes Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: Fully Loaded

As is always the case with LMGs in the game, our best Whitley LMG Warzone loadout is geared around curbing its recoil and making it a laser at long range. With this in mind, we’ve kicked things off with the Mercury Silencer, so help with horizontal recoil control.

The 28″ Gracey Mk. 9, M1930 Strife Angled Foregrip and CGC R4 also help in the accuracy department, as well as buffing bullet velocity so those shots really travel. This does come at the cost of some movement and ADS speed, but being an LMG you will hardly notice the difference.

For Optics we kept things simple with the Slate Reflector, but this can easily be swapped for whichever sight suits you best.

Ammo-wise, .30-06 120 Round Boxes loaded with Lengthened rounds is the best bet. The extra capacity is vital during squad-squad-on-squad fights, and buffed bullet velocity is a must for long-range weapons.

We’ve also punted for the Polymer Grip to maintain your shots during long bursts of fire. You could also go for a Leather Grip, but the latter is the perfect way to make use of the Whitley’s monstrous magazines.

In terms of Perks, you’ll want to go for Hardscope to give yourself an accuracy boost when first lock sights on an enemy, and Fully Loaded to make sure ammo is in plentiful supply.

Best Whitley LMG Warzone class

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

Even though the Whitley is a brand new gun in the Warzone roster, the tried-and-tested meta perks are still the best way to go. E.O.D offers crucial protection from explosives, which can be a lifesaver if you get trapped in a small room.

Our Whitley build is a beast at range, but Overkill lets you bring a backup SMG or Shotgun for close-quarters. Warzone can conjure up lots of different scenarios, so it’s important to be ready for anything.

Read More: Warzone players find absurdly easy way to level guns in new Caldera Clash mode

Amped simply lets you switch your secondary quicker, which could come in clutch if an enemy team gets the drop on you.

Finally, Semtex is a no-nonsense lethal that is incredibly simple to use, and a Stim can provide a last-second health top-up when the fight gets really intense.

How to unlock the Whitley LMG in Warzone

All you have to do is reach Tier 31 in theWarzone Season 2 Battle Pass, which also happens to be one of the free tiers available to all Warzone players.

Thankfully, unlocking the Whitley LMG is extremely easy, and just rewires you to earn enough XP to reach the right level.

Alternative to the Whitley LMG Warzone loadout

If the Whitley doesn’t seem up your street, but you still want to stick with an LMG, we recommend going for the MG42. The MG was nerfed out of the meta a while back, but tweaks to other weapons in its class have allowed it to reclaim top spot.

What makes the MG42 some effective is its blistering fire rate and a fantastic time to kill. It’s strong at all ranges, and different builds can help it thrive in completely different scenarios.

The only real downside is recoil, most of which is vertical, but this can easily be kept in check after a few hours of practice and some Attachments to help bring it down.

As with the Whitley, we recommend equipping Overkill and bringing along an SMG like the MP40 for a more lightweight option.

There you have it! That was our best Whitley LMG Warzone loadout. For more helpful tips, be sure to check out some of our other loadout guides for Warzone and Vanguard:

