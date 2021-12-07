Best Automaton class loadout in Warzone Pacific

The Vanguard Warzone integration is finally upon us, and Caldera looks set to breath new life into the battle royale hit. If you’re looking to get ahead of the meta, though, you’ll want to try out this Automaton loadout.

The Automaton is one of the most popular weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard, and looks set to be equally as proficient in Warzone, too.

So if you’ve got your Automaton leveled up in Vanguard, you’ll want to jump into Caldera and give this build a try.

Here’s our best Automaton loadout in Warzone Pacific.

Best Warzone Automaton class in Caldera

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: ZAC 600mm BFA

ZAC 600mm BFA Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Anastasia Padded

Anastasia Padded Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum

6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk: Frenzy

Frenzy Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The best Automaton loadout will be built similar to how you would put together an assault rifle class in Warzone of old in Verdansk.

The Mercury Silencer will be integral in Warzone Pacific, suppressing your gunfire on the minimap while also improving accuracy, albeit with a little drop in range.

Further improving accuracy is the ZAC 600mm BFA barrel, Anastasia Padded stock, Carver foregrip, and Pine Tar Grip. Paired with a good optic, you should be able to succeed in gunfights in medium to long ranges.

Ammunition is key, too, so the 6.5mm Sakura 75 Rnd Drum magazine is hugely beneficial, especially when paired with the Fully Loaded perk to start with max ammo. Add a Lengthened ammo type on for extra bullet velocity and you’ll be in good stead.

Finally, the Frenzy perk gives a boost in health regeneration after getting a kill, making those tight gunfights a little cleaner and allowing you to move onto the next opponent quicker.

Make sure you try out the Automaton in Warzone and, more importantly, play around with different attachments to see if something works better for you.

While meta weapons will always exist, more often than not you have a bit of freedom when it comes to the attachments — especially since you can have up to 10 in Warzone Pacific.