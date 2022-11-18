Every new Shiny form in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet add new Shiny variations for players to hunt down and capture. Below is a list of all new Shiny Pokemon around the Paldea region, and how players can catch them.

Shiny hunting is one of the most popular mechanics of modern Pokemon games. Players spend time hunting down alternately colored Pokemon species to catch and add to teams, and even obtain ways to improve the Shiny odds of different games. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have added plenty of new Shiny species for trainers to hunt down, and a new way to boost Shiny encounters.

The base Shiny odds for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are a possible 1/4096. This means the chance of bumping into a Shiny without any boosts is very low. While Pokemon will now appear Shiny in the overworld of Paldea, finding a full-odds random spawn is still a special treat.

However, players can improve their odds by crafting sandwiches with the “Sparkling Power” after they have beaten the game, by increasing the spawn of certain types with the sandwich “Encounter Power”, and by unlocking the Shiny Charm after completing the Pokedex.

The Pokemon Company Bellibolt’s Shiny is bright yellow

Every new Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Below is every new Shiny variation players can encounter while exploring Paldea:

Sprigatito (Breeding Only)

Floragato

Meowscarda

Fuecoco (Breeding Only)

Crocalor

Skeledirge

Quaxly (Breeding Only)

Quaxwell

Quaquaval

Lechonk

Oinkologne

Dudunsparce

Tarountula

Spidops

Nymble

Lokix

Rellor

Rabsca

Greavard

Houndstone

Flittle

Espathra

Farigiraf

Wiglett

Wugtrio

Dondozo

Veluza

Finizen

Palafin

Smoliv

Dolliv

Arboliva

Capsakid

Scovillain

Tadbulb

Bellibolt

Varoom

Revavroom

Orthworm

Tandemaus

Maushold

Cetoddle

Cetitan

Frigibax

Arctibax

Baxcalibur

Tatsugiri

Cyclizar

Pawmi

Pawmo

Pawmot

Wattrel

Kilowattrel

Bombirdier

Squawkabilly

Flamigo

Kawlf

Nacli

Naclstack

Garganacl

Glimmet

Glimmora

Shroodle

Grafaiai

Fidough

Dachsbun

Maschiff

Mabosstiff

Bramblin

Brambleghast

Tinkatink

Tinkatuff

Tinkaton

Charcadet

Armarouge

Ceruledge

Toedscool

Toedscruel

Kingambit

Paldean Wooper

Clodsire

Annihilape

Paldea Tauros (Dark Type)

Paldea Tauros (Water Type)

Pladean Tauros (Fire Type)

Gimmighoul (Raoming Form)

Gimmighoul (Chest Form) (Shiny Locked)

Great Tusk

Brute Bonnet

Sandy Shocks

Scream Tail

Flutter Mane

Slither Wing

Roaring Moon

Iron Treads

Iron Moth

Iron Hands

Iron Jugulis

Iron Thorns

Iron Bundle

Iron Valiant

Ting-Lu (Shiny Locked)

Chien-Pao (Shiny Locked)

Wo-Chien (Shiny Locked)

Chi-Yu (Shiny Locked)

Koraidon (Shiny Locked)

Miraidon (Shiny Locked)

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

