Every new Shiny form in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet add new Shiny variations for players to hunt down and capture. Below is a list of all new Shiny Pokemon around the Paldea region, and how players can catch them.
Shiny hunting is one of the most popular mechanics of modern Pokemon games. Players spend time hunting down alternately colored Pokemon species to catch and add to teams, and even obtain ways to improve the Shiny odds of different games. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have added plenty of new Shiny species for trainers to hunt down, and a new way to boost Shiny encounters.
The base Shiny odds for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are a possible 1/4096. This means the chance of bumping into a Shiny without any boosts is very low. While Pokemon will now appear Shiny in the overworld of Paldea, finding a full-odds random spawn is still a special treat.
However, players can improve their odds by crafting sandwiches with the “Sparkling Power” after they have beaten the game, by increasing the spawn of certain types with the sandwich “Encounter Power”, and by unlocking the Shiny Charm after completing the Pokedex.
Every new Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Below is every new Shiny variation players can encounter while exploring Paldea:
- Sprigatito (Breeding Only)
- Floragato
- Meowscarda
- Fuecoco (Breeding Only)
- Crocalor
- Skeledirge
- Quaxly (Breeding Only)
- Quaxwell
- Quaquaval
- Lechonk
- Oinkologne
- Dudunsparce
- Tarountula
- Spidops
- Nymble
- Lokix
- Rellor
- Rabsca
- Greavard
- Houndstone
- Flittle
- Espathra
- Farigiraf
- Wiglett
- Wugtrio
- Dondozo
- Veluza
- Finizen
- Palafin
- Smoliv
- Dolliv
- Arboliva
- Capsakid
- Scovillain
- Tadbulb
- Bellibolt
- Varoom
- Revavroom
- Orthworm
- Tandemaus
- Maushold
- Cetoddle
- Cetitan
- Frigibax
- Arctibax
- Baxcalibur
- Tatsugiri
- Cyclizar
- Pawmi
- Pawmo
- Pawmot
- Wattrel
- Kilowattrel
- Bombirdier
- Squawkabilly
- Flamigo
- Kawlf
- Nacli
- Naclstack
- Garganacl
- Glimmet
- Glimmora
- Shroodle
- Grafaiai
- Fidough
- Dachsbun
- Maschiff
- Mabosstiff
- Bramblin
- Brambleghast
- Tinkatink
- Tinkatuff
- Tinkaton
- Charcadet
- Armarouge
- Ceruledge
- Toedscool
- Toedscruel
- Kingambit
- Paldean Wooper
- Clodsire
- Annihilape
- Paldea Tauros (Dark Type)
- Paldea Tauros (Water Type)
- Pladean Tauros (Fire Type)
- Gimmighoul (Raoming Form)
- Gimmighoul (Chest Form) (Shiny Locked)
- Great Tusk
- Brute Bonnet
- Sandy Shocks
- Scream Tail
- Flutter Mane
- Slither Wing
- Roaring Moon
- Iron Treads
- Iron Moth
- Iron Hands
- Iron Jugulis
- Iron Thorns
- Iron Bundle
- Iron Valiant
- Ting-Lu (Shiny Locked)
- Chien-Pao (Shiny Locked)
- Wo-Chien (Shiny Locked)
- Chi-Yu (Shiny Locked)
- Koraidon (Shiny Locked)
- Miraidon (Shiny Locked)
And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:
