How to find Legendary Chi-Yu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: all stake locations

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can encounter four brand-new Legendary Pokemon in Generation 9, known as Ruinous Pokemon. Here’s how trainers traveling across Paldea can find and catch one of the four, Chi-Yu.

During their journey through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region, trainers may stumble across a strange blue, glowing gate in a cave by a waterfall in North Province (Area One). Upon inspection, a message appears telling them an unspeakable evil is sealed inside.

Chi-Yu, a Legendary Pokemon resembling a Telescope-eye Goldfish made of fire, is said to burn at over 5,400 degrees Fahrenheit and creates a sea of lava wherever it goes. Though one of the smallest of the bunch, Chi-Yu is a member of the Legendary Dark Quartet that players can catch throughout Paldea.

This guide will tell players everything they need to know about unlocking Ting-Lu’s shrine and how to catch it for themselves.

The Pokemon Company While some may find it the cutest Pokemon of the Dark Quartet, Chi-Yu is an incredibly strong Dark/Fire-type.

How to open Wo-Chien’s shrine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To open Chi-Yu’s shrine, players must locate eight blue Mysterious Stakes scattered across the North Province (Areas One, Two, and Tagtree Thicket) and East Province Three. The map below shows the exact location of every stake.

The Pokemon Company Each blue flag indicates one of the eight Mysterious Stakes players need to find to release Chi-Yu.

It’s important to note that these stakes are found at any point throughout the game’s story, meaning players could encounter Chi-Yu early in their adventure if they really wanted to.

However, the Legendary Quartet is very powerful with each member being at a very high level. As such, trainers might want to wait until late in the game to take on these powerful Pokemon.

Once the stakes are pulled, players can return to Chi-Yu’s shrine in a cave by a waterfall in North Province (Area One) to begin their battle with the Ruinous Pokemon.

And that’s everything players need to know about unlocking and catching Ting-Lu! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

