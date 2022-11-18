How to evolve Greavard into Houndstone in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Greavard, the Ghost Dog Pokemon, captured the hearts of Pokemon fans when it debuted, but when it evolves into Houndstone, it’s liable to scare trainers away. Here’s how to get Greavard and Houndstone in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

One of the friendliest Pokemon in Paldea is Greavard. This Ghost Dog Pokemon draws in trainers with the candle on its head and jumps from the ground to surprise the unsuspecting person. However, despite its playful nature, Greavrd unintentionally drains the life force of those who get too close.

This cute yet spooky creature has a second stage evolution that is horrifying, to put it bluntly. Bones replace its cute paws and jaw as Greavard becomes Houndstone in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Here is where players can find Greavard and Houndstone in Pladea and how they can evolve the Ghost Dog Pokemon.

Where to find Greavard in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Greavard can be found later in a trainer’s journey through Paldea the farther they venture north. That’s because Greavard is found around Zapapico, in the Glaseado Mountains, and a small area in West Province (Area Three).

However, players can rarely find Greavard in South Province (Area Six) if they are lucky enough to have a Houndstone spawn followed by a pack of Greavard.

How to get Houndstone in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Houndstone can either be evolved from a Greavard or found in the wild. To evolve Greavard, the Pokemon needs first to reach level 30. Then it needs to gain another level while it is nighttime in-game.

Additionally, players can find Houndstone in a few different locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. These locations include South Province (Area Six), North Province (Area One), select portions of Glaseado Mountain, grassy areas around Casseroya Lake, and a small area in North Province (Area Two).

And that's it!

