Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have plenty of adorable new Pokemon to pick between while exploring the Paldea region. From tiny Grass-types like Smoliv to the doughy dog Fidough, selecting the best options for a team can be a real challenge.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans will have plenty of new species to pick between when building their Gen 9 teams. The Paldea region’s open-world map and over-world spawns will give players the ability to find and catch each new teammate easily as they explore.

Creating a balanced combination of Types is important for players looking to do well in Gym challenges, and with all the new ways to approach a journey in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, balance is even more important. Because of this, players may want to consider adding powerful options like Dark, Fairy, or Dragon types early on.

One Fairy-type new to the Paldea region is the adorable dough dog Fidough. Below is everything fans need to know about where to catch it and how to evolve it.

Where to find Fidough in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers looking for the cute new Fairy-type will find Fidough in two southern areas:

South Province (Area Two)

Below Los Platos

The Pokemon Company Fidough can be found near towns and cities.

Where to find Dachsbun in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players will also be able to find Fidough’s evolution Dachsbun in three main locations around Paldea:

West Province (Area Three)

Zapapico

Alfornada

The Pokemon Company Dachsbun can be found around the cities and towns of Paldea

How to evolve Fidough into Dachsbun

Pokemon fans who have captured Fidough will see it evolve into Dachsbun at level 26.

Evolution for Fidough is exciting, as the Pokemon will change Abilities after becoming Dachsbun. Fidough will possess one of two Abilities: Own Temp or Klutz. However, Own Tempo will become Well-Baked Body and Klutz will become Aroma Veil after evolution. Dachsbun does keep the solid Fairy-type.

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

