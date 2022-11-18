Where to find Flittle & Espathra in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can get a Flittle and Espathra in the Gen 9 Pokedex. Here, we have their exact spawn locations and will show you how Flittle evolves into Espathra.

The Paldea region has introduced a boatload of new monsters to the Pokemon world, including Legendaries and Paldean forms.

If you’re looking to cross No. 263 and No. 264 off your hunting list, you’ve come to the right place. Flittle and Espathra will soon be yours!

This psychic-type Pokemon spawn at different locations but with a relatively straightforward evolution method. Let’s dive right into it.

Flittle spawn locations Pokemon Scarlet Violet

Flittle lives in mountainous areas in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, commonly found at the following locations:

Asado Desert

West Province (Area Two)

West Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Six)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Five)

Glaseado Mountain

Tagtree Thicket

Game Freak All spawn locations on the Paldea map.

As you can see, there are numerous places on the map where you may encounter one, though the same cannot be said for its evolved form.

How to get Espathra in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can get Espathra in two ways, either by encountering it in the wild or evolving your Flittle.

It spawns at the following locations:

South Province (Area Six)

Zapapico

Tagtree Thicket

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Two)

North Province (Area Three)

Game Freak Here’s where you can find Espathra in-game!

How to evolve Flittle into Espathra

Game Freak Looking to evolve your Pokemon into Espathra? Here, we’ll explain the evolution method.

To evolve Espathra in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to reach level 35 with Flittle.