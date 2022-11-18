Pseudo-Legendary Frigibax, Arctibax, & Baxcalibur locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s new pseudo-Legendary is an Ice/Dragon-type named Baxcalibur, and here is where players can find this kaiju powerhouse.

With each generation of Pokemon games comes a new pseudo-Legendary. With a stat total of 600 and a moveset to crush their opponents, these powerful Pokemon quickly become fan favorites and are staples of the franchise.

And Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is no exception, continuing the tradition of introducing yet another Dragon-type pseudo to the Pokedex. Frigibax, Arctibax, and Baxcalibur make their icy debut in the Paldea region.

This guide will show players where they can find all three of these dragons.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Frigibax in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Frigibax is the first stage evolution of the Baxcalibur line, making it the easiest to obtain. However, players will have to make quite the trek to get this little ice lizard early on.

Frigibax is a rare spawn that can only be found in areas with deep snow. More specifically, Frigibax can be found anywhere on Glaseado Mountain and in Zapapico. And like other pseudo-Legendaries, Frigibax can be found in caves more often than anywhere else.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Where to find Arctibax in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Frigibax can be evolved into Arctibax at level 35, but the Frigibax found on Glaseado Mountain will be well over that level, meaning players only need to level them up once.

Article continues after ad

Alternatively, Frigibax can spawn in a remote location on the northwest side of Glaseado Mountain. It’s a scarce chance to spawn, but it does allow players to skip the first stage in the Baxcalibur line.

How to get Baxcalibur in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Finally, Baxcalibur. This powerhouse can’t be found in the overworld, so players must evolve their Arctibax by grinding it up to level 54. Luckily, the Frigibax and Arctibax on Glaseado Mountain are already level 50+, so players can easily reach Baxcalibur’s required level using Rare Candy or XP Candy.

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Article continues after ad

All new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet | Starter Pokemon details | Scarlet & Violet Pokedex | What is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s region? | Everything we know about Scarlet & Violet so far | What is Terastallizing? | All Paldean forms | All new characters