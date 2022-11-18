Where to find Bombirdier in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Bombirdier is a new bird Pokemon that you can encounter in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s where to find a wild Bombirdier on the Paldea region map.

A brand new Pokemon for Gen 9, Bombirdier is a dual Dark/Flying-type Pokemon that makes its debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Pokemon resembles a stalk or a heron and is not known to evolve into any other Pokemon.

As Bombirdier is making its debut in debut in the new games, many trainers will be keen to catch one! Below we’ll cover where you can catch Bombirdier in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as well as the various locations where it can be seen flying around the map in the game.

The Pokemon Company Bombirdier flies around most of the western coast of Paldea.

How to get Bombirdier in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Bombirdier is most often found flying around the South Province (Area Six) and West Province (Area Three) locations of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

However, the Pokemon can also be found flying around most of the west coast of Paldea, at least during the day. While it appears in various locations, Bombirdier has been described as rarely seen, so you may need to keep a keen eye out for this feathery Pokemon.

Does Bombirdier have an evolution?

Bombirdier is not known to evolve into anything else at this stage in Pokemon Scarlet or Violet.

If this changes we’ll be sure to add how to catch the evolved form right here.

So there you have it, how to find Bombirdier in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

