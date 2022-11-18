How to get Fuecoco, Crocalor & Skeledirge in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers looking for the adorable Fire-type Fuecoco will want to pick it as their starting partner. Here is everything to know about Fuecoco, how to obtain it, and how to evolve it.

Picking a starter can be one of the hardest choices of a new journey, and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet don’t make it easy. The Paldea region introduced three adorable new starter options to the Gen 9 games, and players will need to consider their options carefully before striking out to explore the open-world map and its many challenges.

Unlike Water-type Quaxly and Grass-type Sprigatito, Fuecoco doesn’t have a clear evolutionary line when first looking at it. A mix between an adorably shrunken dinosaur and a crocodile, it seems like the friendly, Fire-type foil to Totodile.

Here is everything players need to know about Fuecoco, and how to evolve it while raising their teams.

How to get Fuecoco in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players can obtain the Fire-type starter Fuecoco from the professor at the start of the game or via trades with friends.

The Pokemon Company Fuecoco roasts a berry in the Paldea region

Fuecoco will also be available through breeding once a player has either picked it as a starter or received it through a trade. This is the perfect way to raise a Fuecoco with perfect stats or obtain one as a Shiny.

How to evolve Fuecoco into Crocalor

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Players will see their Fuecoco evolve into Crocalor at level 16.

The small starter will trade its cute appearance for one that is more intimidating. Its tail is longer and its lower jaw becomes more pronounced. In addition to this, the Fire-type also obtains a ring of fire around the top of its elongated head that looks like a hat.

How to evolve Crocalor into Skeledirge

To evolve Crocalor into Skeledirge, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need their starter to reach level 36.

After evolving, Skeledirge obtains the Fire/Ghost-type as well as a bipedal crocodile design. The typing for Skeledirge is an excellent reason to pick Fuecoco as a starter, with the type combination a powerful asset in battle.

Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge Abilities

Fuecoco will have one of two Abilities that will carry on through its evolutionary line: Blaze or Unaware.

The Pokemon ability Blaze gives all Fire-type moves a boost when the user’s HP is low, while Unaware allowed the user to ignore the stat changes of its opponent.

