Where to find Makuhita, Hariyama, & Iron Hands in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Generation 3’s bulky Fighting-type Makuhita returns in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet with a brand new paradox form for players to find and catch. Here’s everything trainers need to know about Makuhita in Generation 9.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have a plethora of returning Pokemon alongside the brand-new ones native to the Paldea region.

Among the returning Pokemon is Makuhita and its evolution Hariyama — the bulky Fighting-types from the Hoenn region. Additionally, Hariyama received a brand new paradox form that transforms it into a futuristic fighting robot.

This guide will go over everything trainers journeying through the Paldea region know about Makuhita, Hariyama, and the new Iron Hands Future form.

How to get Makuhita in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Trainers looking to catch a Makuhita of their own won’t have to look very far, as it’s abundant throughout the southern, western, and eastern stretches of Paldea.

Specifically, players can find Makuhita located in the areas below:

West Province (Area Two)

Asado Desert

West Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Two) – around the northern area

South Province (Area Six)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Five)

South Province (Area Three)

East Province (Area One)

East Province (Area Two)

Zapapico

East Province (Area Three)

Tagtree Thicket – around the southern area

The Pokemon Company Players won’t have to look too hard to find a Makuhita early on in their journey through Paldea.

Hariyama spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Makuhita is slightly harder to find in the wild, but there are still opportunities for trainers to catch one for themselves.

Trainers can find Makuhita in the following areas:

South Province (Area Six)

West Province (Area Two)

West Province (Area Three) – around the southern and northern areas

North Province (Area Three)

Glaseado Mountain – specifically around the base of the mountain

North Province (Area One)

Tagtree Thicket

East Province (Area Three)

Zapapico

The Pokemon Company Players can find Hariyama primarily roaming the north side of the Paldea region.

How to evolve Makuhita into Hariyama

Those who’ve raised a Makuhita before won’t need to do anything different to evolve theirs into Hariyama. Trainers simply need to raise Makuhita to level 24 for it to evolve.

Where to find Iron Hands in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Finally, Makuhita received a brand new paradox form that is exclusive to Pokemon Violet version. This means players who own Scarlet will need to receive Iron Hands through trading to use one.

Violet version trainers can find Iron Hands at the location below:

The Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero) – trainers must have seen the endgame credits first

In line with its new robotic body, Iron Hands sports a unique Fighting/Electric typing, which is a series first.

And that’s everything players need to know about finding Makuhita, Hariyama, and Iron Hands in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

