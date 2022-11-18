Where to find Orthworm in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

There is an Earthworm Pokemon, Orthworm, wriggling around in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here’s everything you need to know to catch one.

Giant worms moving around in the sand of the desert might sound very Star Wars, or even Dune, for trainers.

However, there is a giant Earthworm – eight foot long, in fact – waiting to rear its head in the Paldea region, and it’s no pushover. It is No. 296 on the Pokedex.

When attacked, Orthworm wields the tendrils on its body like fists and can pelt an opponent with a storm of punches.

Let’s take a look at where this Pokemon spawns, so you can go battle (or catch) it for yourself.

Game Freak Orthworm is an Earthworm Pokemon.

Orthworm is sensitive to sound and lives in deserts, so don’t be scared if you’re running in the sand and one appears in the overworld.

Orthworm spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet Violet

Orthworm can only be found in two main places in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These include the following:

Asado Desert

East Province (Area Three)

Game Freak All spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

It weighs over 680 pounds, so you will know it when you see it!

What type is it?

The Earthworm Pokemon is a steel-type and was introduced as part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s eight generation of Pokemon.

Does Orthworm evolve?

For those leveling up Orthworm and hoping to evolve it, we have sad news – it does not evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

That’s everything you need to know to catch the giant worm when you explore the new map. For those not currently hunting it down, watch out around the sand!