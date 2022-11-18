How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Quaxly, Fuecoco & Sprigatito

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to pick between one of three starter species before they can get out and explore Gen 9’s Paldea region. However, some may be wondering where to find the starters, and how to obtain the other two options later in the game.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will start their journey in the Paldea region by selecting one of three starter Pokemon. Like in previous generations of the series, the options will include a Water, Fire, and Grass-type that will grow and evolve two times.

Picking a starter requires weighing several factors. Players will need to decide which other Pokemon species may be added to their team, which starter they like the best, and which Gym Leaders they may be facing first. Picking certain starters can either give an advantage in early Gym challenges or offer more difficult battles.

Below is everything players need to know about how to get a starter, which to pick, and how to breed and trade for them later in the games.

What starter Pokemon are available in Scarlet & Violet?

Players exploring Gen 9’s Paldea region will be able to choose one of three starters: Quaxly, Fuecoco, and Sprigatito.

The Pokemon Company Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly stand before the trainer

Sprigatito is the Grass-type starter that players will be able to select. It will eventually evolve into a Grass/Dark-type Second Stage evolution and boasts an adorable cat design.

Fuecoco is the Fire-type option of the Paldea region and will gain a Fire/Ghost-type as its Second Stage evolution.

Quaxly is the Water-type players can choose to start their journeys with. It gains a Water/Fighting-type for its Second Stage evolution.

When do players get their starter?

Players will meet the Pokemon Professor early in the game. Like in previous titles, players won’t be able to explore the world as a Pokemon trainer until they have a partner. At the start of Scarlet & Violet, the Professor will arrive at the player’s home with the three species they can pick between.

After taking a short walk with the starters following behind, trainers will then be able to select one as their first companion before moving on to other parts of the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Are Scarlet & Violet starters available in the wild?

Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco do not appear in the wild.

Because of this, players won’t be able to catch the starters they don’t pick later in the game.

Can Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito be traded?

All three starters can be obtained through trading.

To do this, trainers will need to trade with another player who has the desired starter Pokemon. These trades can be done locally with friends in person or through the internet with other players online. This can be helpful for completing the Pokedex in the game.

How to breed Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito

While Pokemon Daycare is not found in Paldea, players can breed their starters using the Pokemon Picnic.

The Pokemon Company Sprigatito sits in the flowers

To breed any Pokemon in the Pokemon Picnic, there must be two species together in the same Egg Group. If both Pokemon are present during the Picnic, Pokemon eggs will begin spawning in the Egg Basket.

It is important to remember that the species of Pokemon that hatches from the egg will match the female being bred. Because of this, players will need a female Fuecoco, Sprigatito, Quaxly, or any of their evolutions to breed them successfully. Ditto can also be used with a male or female starter to obtain the desired species.

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

