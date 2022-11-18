Where to find Phanphy, Donphan (Ancient & Future Forms) in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Generation 2’s Elephant Pokemon, Phanpy, and Donphan, return in Scarlet & Violet alongside a brand new form exclusive to each version. Here’s everything trainers need to know about catching them in Generation 9.

Before Pokemon Scarlet & Violet launched, The Pokemon Company revealed trainers could encounter Ancient and Future paradox forms of certain Pokemon while journeying through Paldea.

The first Pokemon officially revealed to have these forms were Phanpy and its evolution, Donphan, first introduced in Generation 2.

Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding Phanpy, Donphan, and its Ancient and Future paradox forms Great Tusk and Iron Treads around the Paldea region.

Phanpy spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The tiny Ground-type Phanpy can be found in two of the hilliest areas in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Specifically, trainers can find Phanpy in the following areas listed below:

Asado Desert

West Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Four)

The Pokemon Company Fitting its Ground typing, Phanpy can be found in two of the hilliest areas in Paldea.

Donphan spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Trainers looking for Donphan specifically can also find the Pokemon in the wild, albeit less abundantly than Phanpy. The Ground-Type Armor Pokemon can be found roaming the Asado Desert.

Trainers eager to catch Donphan can find it in the following areas:

Asado Desert

South Province (Area Six)

Around Alfornada

The Pokemon Company Donphan can only be found in the two areas in the photo above.

How to evolve Phanpy into Donphan

Those looking to train up a Phanpy of their own and evolve it into Donphan simply need to raise it to level 25, meaning those who’ve used Phanpy before in Generation 2 should have no problems raising one in Scarlet & Violet.

The Pokemon Company Phanpy and Donphan are both excellent Ground-type Pokemon with above-average Attack and Defense.

Where to find Great Tusk and Iron Treads

Phanpy and Donphan received two brand new forms in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, with one form being exclusive to each version of the game.

Players who own Pokemon Scarlet version can catch Donphan’s Ancient form, Great Tusk, while those who own Pokemon Violet version can catch its Future form Iron Treads.

Players can find Great Tusk and Iron Treads in their respective versions in the area below:

The Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero) – available once credits have been reached

More specific information surrounding Ancient and Future forms will be added soon…

And that’s everything players need to know about finding Phanpy, Donphan, Great Tusk, and Iron Treads in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

