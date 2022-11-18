Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Squawkabilly is new bird Pokemon that you can encounter in Scarlet & Violet that looks a lot like a groovy puffin. Here’s where to find a wild Squawkabilly.

A brand new Pokemon for Gen 9, Squawkabilly is a dual Normal/Flying-type Pokemon that makes its debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While Squawkabilly looks like a standard avian Pokemon, it is brand new, so trainers will probably be keen to add it to their Pokedex.

Below we’ll cover where you can catch Squawkabilly in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as well as the locations it patrols in the game. Finally, we’ll look at everything we know about its evolutionary stages.

Where to find Squawkabilly in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Squawkabilly can most commonly be found flying around the East Province (Area 3) and South Province (Area 3) locations of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

It can also be found in several other locations surrounding towns and cities across Paldea, so it’s not a difficult Pokemon to track down.

Does Squawkabilly have an evolution?

Squawkabilly is not known to evolve into anything else at this stage in Pokemon Scarlet or Violet.

If this changes, we’ll be sure to add how to catch the evolved form right here.

So there you have it, how to find Squawkabilly in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

