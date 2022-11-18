How to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo: Chest form & coin locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Gimmighoul is a new Ghost-type Pokemon discovered in the Paldea region, and here is where you can find all the coins needed to evolve it into Gholdengo.
Hidden inside chests or carrying a single coin on their back, Gimmighoul is a Gen 9 Ghost-type Pokemon that haunts the map of Paldea. And while players may not be able to catch its Roaming form just yet, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers can add Chest Form Gimmighoul to their teams.
It’s said that Gimmighoul’s chest form tends to control its owners and even makes them deposit coins in its chest. Its Pokedex entry states it’s often mistaken for an antique and is taken home to collectors.
However, this little ghoul can evolve into a much stronger Pokemon known as Gholdengo. Here is where you can find Chest Form Gimmighoul and the required materials to evolve it into Gholdengo.
Where to find Chest Form Gimmighoul in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Unlike most Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet, there’s a limited number of Chest Form Gimmighoul in Paldea. However, they spawn at the same structures making their locations easy to pinpoint on the map.
Chest Form Gimmighoul spawns at the top of Watchtowers and inside most ruins. These landmarks can easily be spotted on the map. Watchtowers appear as beige circles, and ruins are rectangular structures with the inner walls outlined.
To engage in battle, players need to approach the chest or throw their Pokemon at it. Gimmighoul will open its chest, revealing that it is a Pokemon.
How to evolve Chest Form Gimmighoul into Gholdengo
To evolve Chest Form Gimmighoul, you’ll need to collect Gimmighoul coins. Its Chest Form will evolve into Gholdengo once the player has collected 999 Gimmighoul coins.
Where to find Gimmighoul Coins in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
There are two methods of obtaining Gimmighoul Coins in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The first is by catching or defeating Chest Form Gimmighoul. Each defeat in battle will drop 50-60 coins.
The second and more tedious method is by finding Roaming Form Gimmighouls that are hiding around the map. These little ghosts aren’t too hard to find as they make loud noises when a trainer gets close, and they tend to stick to similar hiding spots. They can be found on or behind rocks, ruined walls, trees, road signs, farm equipment, and more.
However, they only drop 1-5 coins for each one you encounter. And in our experience, they drop a single coin much more often than five. All you have to do is approach the Gimmighoul and press A.
Roaming Form Gimmighoul locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Below is an in-progress list of all locations where you can find Roaming Form Gimmighoul in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
South Province (Area One)
- On a rock in between South Province (Area One) and Los Platos
- Inside the western-most wall of some ruins in South Province (Area One)
- Inside the same ruins, but standing on a piece of debris to the south of the other Gimmighoul
- On the northeast corner wall of the same ruins
- Standing inside of box in a smaller set of ruins east of the larger ruins
- Standing on the edge of a tall cliff in the middle of Area One
- Under the bridge right before Los Platos
South Province (Area Two)
- On a sign next to a dirt road on the southern side of Area Two
- On a rock to the right of the waterfall located south of the bug gym
- Behind a rock in between two plots of farmland, next to the Vespiquen Strong Spawn
- Beside two stacked crates and a hoe in between plots of farmland
- Behind a yellow farm truck headed toward Cortondo0
- On a rock behind a road sign on the northern road heading toward Cortondo
South Province (Area Four)
- Behind the Watchtower
- Under the bridge leading North to West Province (Area 1)
South Province (Area Six)
- Behind a sign on the western edge of the Area heading to Alfornada
West Province (Area One)
- On the sign right outside of the Alfornada Cavern
It’s important to note that the Roaming Form Gimmighoul respawn after a while, making them a replenishing source of coins. However, there are a limited number of Gimmighoul Chest Forms that do not respawn.