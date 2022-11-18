Where to find Flamigo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Location guide

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

There is a Flamingo Pokemon running wild in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, called Flamigo, and this location guide will show you exactly where you can find it.

The Flying/Fighting-type Pokemon Flamigo has a unique trait in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Interestingly, it ties the base of its neck into a knot so that energy stored in its belly does not escape from the beak – though, it’s unclear as to how that affects it in battle.

If you would like to catch one – and scratch it off your Pokedex – you’ve come to the right place.

Flamigo spawn location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Flamigo is not one of the rarest Pokemon in Gen 9, and it can be found in water and in wetlands.

It spawns in numerous locations across the Paldea region, including:

South Province (Area One)

Casserova Lake

West Province (Area Three)

East Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Six)

East Province (Area Two)

Does Flamigo evolve in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Many Flying/Fighting-type Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet can evolve, although Flamigo is not one of those. It does not evolve.

Flamigo stands at 5’3 inches tall and weighs over 80 pounds, so you’ll likely see one coming if it appears in the wild – given its bright pink color.

Watch out for its aggressive nature, though, as it will try to engage with trainers in the nearby area. If you have already caught one, it may get rather annoying.