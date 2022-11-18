How to get Sprigatito, Floragato, & Meowscarada in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans will want to know where to get Sprigatito and its evolutions. Like in past games, the Paldea starters can be difficult to obtain. Below is everything trainers need to know.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will start their Gen 9 journey through the Paldea region by selecting one of three different starter Pokemon. These special species don’t normally appear in the wild, making them fairly rare. Because of this, the choice of companion is an important one.

In the newest Pokemon adventure, the Grass-type starter of Paldea is Sprigatito. The small, cat-inspired species has been popular with fans since the starters were first revealed for its adorable expressions and cute poses. However, the Pokemon can also be a major asset as it grows and evolves.

Below is everything players need to know about obtaining Sprigatito, and how to evolve it.

Where to find Sprigatito in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players can get the Grass-type starter by selecting it as a starter Pokemon or trading for it with friends.

The Pokemon Company Sprigatito sits in a field of flowers

Those who get Sprigatito as a starter or through trading will also have the chance to breed it in the Pokemon Picnic. This will be a good option for those looking for better stats or a Shiny.

How to evolve Sprigatito into Floragato

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players who raise Sprigatito will eventually be able to evolve it into Floragato at level 16.

Like its base evolution, Floragato is a Grass-type, though it stands on two feet instead of four. It also begins carrying a yo-yo that looks like a budding flower.

How to evolve Floragato into Meowscarada

After a good deal of leveling, Floragato will evolve into Meowscarada at level 36.

After evolving in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet , Meowscarada becomes a Grass-Dark-type. This powerful combination will give players access to a number of attacks.

Sprigatito, Floragato, and Mewoscarada Abilities

Sprigatito will have one of two Abilities when players receive it from the professor or hatch from an egg: Overgrow or Protean.

Overgrow raises the attack power of Grass-type moves when the user’s HP is low, while Protean changes the user’s attack type to that of the move it is using.

The inclusion of the ability Protean is a particularly strong reason to pick Sprigatito as a starter, as it can become types other than Grass and Dark.

And that's it!

